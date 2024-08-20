Mexico City— Aldrin Miguel Jarquín Jarquín, alias “El Chaparrito,” was arrested last Sunday in Mérida, Yucatán, after nearly two years on the run from justice, wanted by authorities for leading the drug trafficking of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in Manzanillo, Colima.

“El Chaparrito,” 47 years old and also accused of introducing chemical precursors into this Pacific port, was arrested by federal authorities in northern Mérida.

The Federal Arrest Registry details that Jarquín Jarquín was found wearing jeans, a T-shirt and sandals, more than two thousand kilometers away from where the operations he led were taking place.

According to local media, the regional leader of the CJNG was transferred to the FGR facilities in Mexico City.

In March 2022, the drug lord was arrested in Zapopan, Jalisco, for crimes against health and carrying weapons for the exclusive use of the Army, but a judge granted him conditional release in June, after days of being held in custody.