El Chaltén, a paradise town in the province of Santa Cruz, in the middle of the frozen Argentine Patagonia, is threatened by the collapse of the sewage treatment plant, the contamination of a river with a multi-resistant bacteria, the uncontrolled growth of tourism and the lack of urban planning policies in one of the most chosen destinations in the country by national and foreign visitors. Declared 30 years ago as the national trekking capital, It receives hundreds of thousands of tourists every year and residents are calling for long-term policies to prevent a natural disaster and the destruction of a unique ecosystem.

In El Chaltén there is no horizon: at every step the mountains invade the view. The town founded in 1985 is located within the Los Glaciares National Park. With wonders such as Mount Fitz Roy and its snow-capped peaks all year round, turquoise lakes, glaciers, lagoons, waterfalls and trails surrounded by lengas and ñires that provide orange and reddish colours, it became a highly important tourist destination decades ago. In 2022 alone, it received one million tourists, in a city with just over 3,000 stable inhabitants and where the infrastructure has long since begun to show signs of collapse.

Behind the promising tourist boom, the creation of hotel and gastronomic ventures and the generation of jobs lies the strong impact that tourism has on the environment and the overload of the sewage system and waste treatment, which has led to the contamination of the Río de las Vueltas, which surrounds the city, and has endangered the Fitz Roy River. The first complaints were made between 2020 and 2021, when a report prepared by National Parks technicians shed light on the presence of Escherichia coli and salmonella in the water, while questions arose about the operation of the sewage treatment plant, which was overwhelmed.

The Las Vueltas River on the outskirts of El Chaltén. Dukas (Getty Images)

The complaints continued, but the answers did not arrive: at the end of 2023, a scientific report sent to the staff of the local Health Post confirmed the presence of Escherichia colidue to the overflow of the treatment plant’s capacity, which motivated the community to raise its voice and file a series of complaints and appeals before the courts. According to the residents’ account, the sewage pipe was pouring untreated effluent into the river, which has been confirmed by National Parks.

“The report indicated not only that the river was contaminated, but that the bacteria hardly responds to the antibiotics with which it is usually treated,” Carolina Codó, a doctor at the El Chaltén health post, a resident of the area for 31 years and one of the recipients of the report, explained to América Futura. Codó, along with a group of neighbors, is pushing the claim both to the authorities of the state-owned company of Public Services of the province of Santa Cruz and to the courts, which months ago ruled in their favor and ordered the proper operation of the sewage treatment plant. However, the solution has not been forthcoming and the concern of the residents is increasing.

According to Codó, the plant originally worked well, although it was designed more than 25 years ago, when the population of El Chaltén was much smaller, and now not only has it become too small for the enormous demand due to the overflow of tourism, but due to lack of maintenance it is practically dismantled and is not enough to provide coverage for the permanent inhabitants. “It is like a sewage tank,” summarizes the doctor and expert in high mountain rescues, who warns with concern about the contamination in the river and its implication in the environment: “It affects the fauna, but also people. In summer there are aquatic activities and tourists who drink water from the river without knowing that they run the risk of getting sick with Escherichia coli multi-resistant”.

At the end of December, the court of Río Gallegos ordered the state-owned company of Public Services to guarantee “immediately” the correct operation of the sewage plant “in view of the contamination that the discharge of effluents without proper treatment produces in the Fitz Roy and De las Vueltas rivers.” In addition, it demanded the projection of expansion works and environmental impact and concluded that the incorrect treatment of waste, due to lack of capacity or maintenance of the plant, generates a current affectation and a serious risk in the future.

Residents of El Chaltén protest against the lack of space for housing and key infrastructure construction, on the town’s 35th anniversary, on October 12, 2021. Natalia Ormazabal

Weeks ago, the state-owned company for Public Services acknowledged the problem and, in a statement, said that they are working to “adapt the sewage treatment system,” while confirming that they are planning to expand the plant “if necessary in the near future.” They also indicated that “as soon as possible” a comprehensive improvement of the equipment will be made and announced the restoration of the plant’s laboratory, which had been dismantled, “to ensure the quality of the effluents and an improvement in the quality of the workers’ work.” Before, in March, the company built two wells to increase the water flow and “optimize the supply” to “meet the demand of the town, taking into account the tourist boom in the area.”

In response to América Futura’s query, the municipality of El Chaltén indicated that the responsibility lies with the provincial public services company, and stressed that the sewage treatment plant is out of date with respect to the number of tourists that the town receives during high season. “A significant investment must be made,” they responded, and clarified that the works have already been requested from the provincial government, whose new administration took office on December 10. “They have responded that they would take care of it,” they commented.

The effects of “extractive tourism”

The fear of a health system collapse has raised alarm among the town’s inhabitants, who have been raising their voices for years to demand urban planning policies in a town that has less than 4,000 stable inhabitants and that in high season – from November to March – receives 10,000 tourists a day, with the consequent environmental overload. The ruling itself that has upheld the residents’ claim ensures that the use of the town’s natural beauty as a generator of economic resources for the private sector “can never be developed to the detriment of the environment.”

Argentine and French tourists watch the 2022 World Cup final in a bar in El Chaltén. Matteo Placucci (Getty Images)

Yamila Cachero, a resident of El Chaltén for 25 years, laments in an interview with América Futura that today the town has become a “tourist factory” and reflects that “mass tourism is destructive, it is not a clean industry.” The mountain guide, who is also the owner of a cabin business, saw up close the transformation of the idyllic town, which was visited by a few climbers and lovers of the trekkingin one of the areas most chosen by local and foreign tourists seeking a connection with nature.

Mountaineers attempt to climb Fitz Roy peak. HarrisDro (Getty Images)

“We are a very small town, but every year there are new hotels, more cabins and less control. There has to be a control process, applying quotas and establishing maximum visitor capacities, as occurred in Machu Picchu and Torres del Paine,” says Cachero, although he points out a difference: “This case is special, because drinking water resources must be protected. There is a lot at stake in exclusively tourist sites, where there are no other means of subsistence for the population.”

The municipality emphasizes that for four years they have proposed to the authorities of the province of Santa Cruz a plan to evaluate the carrying capacity of both the Los Glaciares National Park and the town itself. “El Chaltén is a destination chosen par excellence and it has become too small, a lot of work and investments must be done, especially from the province, with the area of ​​public services. We have been measuring the carrying capacity, to see how many people can enter per day, but there are sectors of the business community that refuse,” stated municipal sources who asked not to be identified.

Codó agrees with the need to apply restrictions to tourism and highlights the lack of urban planning. “When the town was founded, no one wanted to come. There were only a few of us who chose to live here. Foreign climbers made the town known, more and more people began to come and the growth was adapted to the explosion of tourism,” recalls the doctor. The rise of natural destinations after the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the collapse. “We have problems similar to those of other cities with a lot of tourism, but with the aggravating factor that land is scarce here: just 135 hectares belonging to National Parks. There is little space left for the works that are needed, even for housing, to attract health or education professionals,” she explains.

Tourists cross a stream on their way to Laguna de los Tres, one of the main trekking routes in El Chaltén. David Silverman (Getty Images)

For this reason, Codó demands a prompt response from the authorities. “The problem cannot be delayed much. We are in time to prevent El Chaltén from becoming a major environmental disaster with water pollution or a possible forest fire, but we need measures to prevent this town from becoming another destroyed tourist destination, as has happened in many other places in the world,” he concludes.