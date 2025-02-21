The XXXVII gala edition of the Giant Awardsheld on Tuesday at the Endesa Auditorium, it has been a happy celebration of a 2024 in which we moved to the Olympic silver of the 3 × 3 female in the Paris Games. The basketball gala was again the sport union point, recognizing merits and promoting a better future. This year 2025, in addition, Giants will meet four decades informing of basketball.

Surrounded by an outstanding payroll of winners and personalities of our sport, Elena Cascales and Quique hairstyle They were the masters of ceremonies. The Olympic 3 × 3 female and Juancho Hernangómez, Euroleague champion with Panathinaikos, have been our giants of the year, commanding a wide list of winners. 32 of our precious ‘g’ have been distributed in 26 categories.

Always special, admiration against the ‘GS’ of Legend: Chacho Rodríguez, Pepu Hernández, Jordi Bertomeu, Leo Rodríguez, Theo Papaloukas, the referees Juan Carlos Mitjana and Eduardo Sancha … look at the past to remember with emotion and a smile. Closed ovation for Tomás Bellas for his spirit of overcoming before adversity. Valencia Basket women, Baxi Manresa Male, Ibon Navarro (coach), against Tomic (Endesa League), Bruno Fitipaldo (Latin American). Of the new generations (de Larrea, Mario Saint Site, Maker Bol, Sara Okeke) to the excited seven in memoriam of this past 2024 … a lot to commemorate – even the link of the great crackle with our sport–!

See the camaraderie and empathy chatting together to Elisa Aguilar (Feb) and Antonio Martín (ACB League) is the best demonstration of the exciting present that our basketball lives. José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, Secretary of State for Sports closed the event.









List of the Giant Awards of 2025

-Gigante of the female year Spain 3 × 3 (Vega Gimeno, Sandra Ygueravide, Gracia Alonso de Armor and Juana Camilión)

-The male germ Juancho Hernangómez (Panathinaikos)

-Endesa Liga Brown against Tomic (Joventut)

-It’s best coach IBON Navarro (Unicaja)

-Est young Mario Saint Supéry shift

-The Better Debourte Liga Endesa Sergio de Larrea

-Cleudia Soriano female progression Gigigators (Ensino Lugo)

-Gigants greater male progression emir sulejmanovic (Zaragoza)

-Club Female Giant Valencia Basket

-Club male giant baxi manresa

-To best sports address Juanma Rodríguez (Unicaja)

-Gigant Legend Jordi Bertomeu

-Gigant Male Legend Sergio Rodríguez

-Leonor Rodríguez Women’s Legend

-Regigan legend coach Pepu Hernández

-En International Legend Theodoros Papaloukas

-Legend referee Juan C. Mitjana and Eduardo Sancha

-Gigante Chus Good Directive Trajectory

-Gigante Fan Experience Baskonia

-Gigante in memoriam José Ramón Ramos, José Antonio Arizaga, ‘Legs’ Beltrán, Jerrod Mustaf, Carme Famadas, Maite Méndez

-Gigante in memoriam Vicente Tarancón (Luanvi)

-A Latin American Bruno Fitipaldo (La Laguna Tenerife)

-Gigante Junior Progression Juom Maker Bol (Baskonia), Sara Okeke (Students)

-To Honor Loquillo

-Gigant overcoming Tomás Bellas (Fuenlabrada)

-Sket Cantera Communication Shining

-Renfe Institutional Support