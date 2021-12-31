It was announced last summer by Joan Roca: the challenge is to take care of the staff, subjected to endless working days. “The restaurants that can do it will have to try to improve the working conditions of their teams.” This change will influence, explained the chef, the price that restaurants will set on their menus. “Going to a restaurant is going to be more expensive in the future, because staff costs will increase.”

In this trend, which was opened by Dabiz Muñoz, the first to launch into raising the price of the tasting menu by 2022, with an increase of 46%, from 250 to 365 euros, another of the reference restaurants in Spain is now following, such as El Celler de Can Roca, which from January will launch new prices: the proposal of 190 euros will cost 215 euros, which means an increase of 13%, While the 225 euro cost 250 euro, 11% more.

They are not the only three Michelin stars that modify the amount of their gastronomic proposals for the New Year, since it will be something that the rest of the restaurants will probably do due to the increase in raw materials and the need to improve the working conditions of the staff. .

Quique Dacosta (Dénia, Alicante) offers several proposals and in two of them the price has increased: Menu: 250 euros, Hydrated Menu, 260 euros, Harmony, whose price was 390 euros a few weeks ago and now costs 420 euros, with a glass welcome and wines included; and Complete experience, which cost 418 and goes on to cost 448 euros (wine and drinks included).

The Arzaks, Juan Mari and their daughter Elena, in San Sebastián, have also modified the prices of their proposals: the tasting menu goes from 242 euros to 255, with wines, 410 euros, and the carte menu, from 190 to 200 euros.

In the south, in Aponiente (El Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz), Ángel León had his proposal, Agua Salada, Agua dulce, set at 215 euros, to which you could add a harmony of wines for 100 euros, or a pairing non plus ultra for 195 euros. The latest news, as it appears on the website, is that the menu now costs 270 euros.

Asador Etxebarri, which appears in third place on the list of the 50 best restaurants in the world, and with one of the largest waiting lists in Spain, has also raised the price of the menu from 209 to 242 euros. And as in the case of DiverXO, the diner must pay it in full at the time of booking.