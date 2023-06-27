An offensive player, centimeters and experience is the first signing of Odilo FC Cartagena CB for next season. Forward Alberto Alonso Cuevas lands in the albinegro team shortly after being promoted to LEB Oro with Tizona Burgos. The man from Burgos, on loan until June 2024, has an average of 6 points per game, almost 4 rebounds and a 76% success rate in free throws.

Cuevas has been an important part of the success of Tizona Burgos, the best team of the twenty-eight that make up the LEB Silver category. The people from Burgos completed an exceptional season, undisputed leaders of their group (2 defeats in 26 games) and without difficulties to get promoted on the fast track against CB Prat. Cuevas, known sportingly as Totte, also participated in that decisive tie with thirteen points.

This forward was formed in the lower categories of the other Burgos team, San Pablo Burgos. And he even made his debut in the highest category, the ACB, in 2018 and when he was only 17 years old. He also had minutes in 2020. Adventures in EBA and two in a row in Silver have recently served him to be awarded at the Castilla y León sports gala.

More avenues for growth underway

Now, Cuevas begins a new stage in Cartagena on loan from Tizona. At 22 years old, his 2.02 meter height will be of great help to Cebé. The team adds with this its fourth piece in the squad, after the renewals of Juanpe Jiménez, Johan Kody and Sediq Garuba. The club has two other operations advanced, exceeds two hundred subscribers and hopes to finalize the negotiation with a sponsor soon to raise the budget and fight with the best.