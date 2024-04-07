Cartagena basketball begins one of the most important weeks of the last three decades. Odilo FC Cartagena CB is just one round away from being promoted to LEB Oro, the second step below the ACB, if they are able to overcome Zamora. The first leg is this Saturday at eight in the afternoon and the club intends to fill the stands of the Palacio de los Deportes in Cartagena.

To this end, the board headed by David Ayala will announce this Monday the prices for subscribers and the general public, which according to sources consulted will be very popular and with the sole intention of making the stands look as crowded as possible. It is also very likely that the more than three hundred federated kids from the quarry will have free access. It must be remembered that the capacity of the Palacio de los Deportes is close to five thousand seats and this same season three thousand were reached in the important league match against Ibiza.

Together with its main sponsor, Odilo, Cebé is preparing an entertainment area on the Palace esplanade to enjoy the hours prior to the match. Live music and some free drinks will be the attractions to capture the public's attention.

The albinegro team is playing the promotion phase to LEB Oro for the third consecutive season, the first as champion of the Eastern conference. On the two previous occasions, Cebé fell at the first opportunity in the quarter-final tie. This time we just have to overcome this eliminatory.

180 tickets to go to Zamora



The return will be on Saturday, April 20, at 7:00 p.m., in the Ángel Nieto de Zamora pavilion. El Cebé has 180 tickets available that will be put on sale in a package where bus travel is also included.