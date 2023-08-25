Basketball from Cartagena aspires this season to ascend to the second category of this sport: the LEB Oro. The new coach of Odilo FC Cartagena CB, Jordi Juste, expressed this resoundingly this Wednesday in his official presentation to the media. “Why hide? Not worth it. The ambition is to go up to Gold. The project is for two years and the sooner we get there the better. We are going to fight for that, “said the coach in this regard.

The Catalan coach has at his disposal a squad experienced in the category, with several promotions behind him and with experience, even in Gold. For this, Cebé has allocated a higher percentage of the budget this season (around 300,000 euros) to sports section, with players who are up to the demands and a full coaching staff, including a physical trainer.

Juste himself is one of the great investments. The 44-year-old Catalan coach comes from caressing promotion to Gold on two occasions, with Navarra. From his former team he has brought pieces that he knows well, plus other youngsters in projection, such as Sediq Garuba, who remain from the previous year. “I want to see a fun team, we have the wickers and the resources to improve and perfect our style, to be regular and get enough victories.”

This will be the third straight season of Cebé en Plata, after almost three decades away from professional basketball. Neither the first course nor the last one surpassed the first qualifying round for promotion, one of them against Navarra de Juste. The coach wants to break that glass ceiling. “There is a component of luck, too. In ‘playoff’ mark the physical and mental level. The teams that go up overcome delicate moments, even critical ones, during the regular season. Let’s not rule out that this happens to us and take it as something positive. Maintaining a stable line of play, having things clear from the beginning, believing in the style and preserving the identity when those important moments arrive will be vital, in addition to that necessary luck.

Cebé begins the preseason the day at the beginning of September and will begin the official season on October 7 in Catalonia, against Hospitalet. There are 25 days ahead to be among the top eight classified, which are those who dispute the promotion phase to LEB Oro. In the LEB Silver category there are 28 teams, 16 play the ‘playoff’ and only 3 achieve the desired objective.