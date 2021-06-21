THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 00:51

The International Festival of Cante de las Minas de La Unión will put on sale tomorrow the tickets for the galas of its 60th edition, which will be held between July 29 and August 7, and will host five great performances. The program will start with the singer Víctor Manuel, who in addition to announcing the festival on the 29th will offer a concert. It will be on Saturday 31. He will be followed by the Antonio Najarro Dance Company (July 30), the flamenco violinist Paco Montalvo (August 1), the cantaor Miguel Poveda (August 2) and the pianist Dorantes, who will be accompanied by Pedro ‘El Granaíno’ (August 3).

The tickets for each of these performances, which this year will take place at La Maquinista de Levante, can be purchased at El Corte Inglés centers and on the ‘online’ platforms www.elcorteingles.es and festivalcantedelasminas.org.

Competition



In addition to the aforementioned performances, the festival will host, on the 29th, the winners’ gala of the last edition, with the participation of Matías López Expósito ‘El Mati’ (Mining Lamp), Alejandro Solano (Filón), Olga Llorente (Desplante) and José Fermín Fernández (Bordón).

After the galas, the flamenco singing, guitar, dance and instrumentalist competitions will be held, with the semifinalists selected in the tests that have been carried out in the last two months in different parts of the Spanish geography. Thus, on August 4, 5 and 6, the promises of flamenco will compete for their passage to the final, which will be held on Saturday, August 7.