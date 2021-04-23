The Murcia Regional Assembly hosts the Presentation of the poster for the LX edition of the International Festival of Cante de las Minas de La Unión, the work of the Cartagena painter Pedro Diego Pérez Casanova. The event was chaired by the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo, and the mayor of La Unión and president of the Cante de las Minas Foundation, Pedro López Milan. The event was attended by deputies from the Popular, Citizens and Mixed Parliamentary Groups; the Councilors for Culture of the City Councils of Cartagena and Torre Pacheco, Carlos Piñana and Raúl Lledó; members of the municipal corporation of La Unión; and the ambassador of the Army Brand, Tomás Martínez Pagán.

Alberto Castillo recalled the story of «most important flamenco singing festival in the world», Alluding to its origins, which go back to the summer of 1961, when after a concert by Juanito Valderrama, Asensio Sáez took the initiative to organize a contest to honor the former miners, who resorted to cante to make their work more bearable. «Such was the success of that novel event that in the second edition it was given a national character. From then on, its growth has been unstoppable, achieving the recognition of National Tourist Interest in 2006 as a major milestone, ”said the president of the Regional Assembly.

For his part, Pedro Lopez Milan took a tour through the history of the cartel. The mayor of La Unión pointed out that after viewing the different posters of the festival’s history, Pedro Diego Pérez Casanova, he verified that there were common elements (guitars, carbides, castles …), but that the image of the bailaora as the protagonist had not been addressed. The work of the Cartagena painter show a different dancer, with an imprint that defines it as “Unionense”, and whose body merges with the image of the mines and their characteristic colors, through the successful use of the color palette and the use of textures. A unique color lesson that the artist often uses on his walks through the Sierra Minera.

In this way, Pérez Casanova achieves a work that invites the viewer to discover; in a first glance it offers the information of the «what» (flamenco) and in a second more detailed look at that interplay of textures and color it offers the «where» (La Unión).

The act ended with the performance of Matías López ‘El Mati’, last winner of the Mining Lamp in 2019, who has been accompanied on guitar by David Caro. If everything runs smoothly the LX edition of the Flamenco Singing Festival It will be held between July 29 and August 7 of this year. The novelty is that the stage will be La Maquinista de Levante, in order to comply with all the security measures recommended by the health authorities.