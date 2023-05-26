Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez had a meeting with the media in CDMX, as they unveiled a statue of him in the Wax Museum and one of the topics that came up It was related to Luis Miguel.

The famous 32-year-old boxer from Jalisco was one of the investors in Luis Miguel’s bioseries, which is on the Netflix streaming platform, and they asked him if he would like the singer to show up at one of his fights.

“No, I don’t need it,” Álvarez replied, but later rectified: “I’m kidding, but right now it’s complicated, right? I think right now with all this it’s difficult for Luis Miguel to be singing the National Anthem, but it should not be ruled out.”

Saul ‘El Canelo’ Alvarez and Luis Miguel. Photo: Courtesy

According to information in various news portals, Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez reflected on his professional achievements at such a young age in which he He is recognized worldwide as a boxer.

“I never imagined the magnitude of what you can become. I am happy and grateful to everyone who has made this possible”, said ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez, originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco.

‘El Canelo’ has another statue

At the end of 2022, Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez was also recognized in his native Juanacatlan, Jalisco, with a statue that was unveiled in his honor by his community and the authorities.

This statue has a height of 2.5 meters, is made of bronze and has a quarry base with silver. It was built by the Mexican plastic artist Sigifredo Islas and is located on the boardwalk of the municipality where Saúl ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez was born.

Álvarez is the current WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF and The Ring super middleweight unified world champion, according to information in his biography, and he is also a former World Boxing Association, IBF and The Ring middleweight champion. , WBA (Super), WBC, WBO and The Ring super welterweight champion.

‘El Canelo’ Álvarez unveils his statue at the Wax Museum in CDMX. Instagram photo

Join our chat and receive Entertainment News on WhatsApp