“At some point I had to return everything to normal”Saúl Canelo Álvarez celebrated on Thursday. This supposed return to normality will be represented on Saturday by the presence of 68,000 viewers at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas), where the Mexican multi-champion will face the English Billy Joe Saunders in his penultimate step toward unifying the super middleweight division belts. The fight will begin after midnight and will close a billboard that in Argentina can only be seen through the DAZN platform from 9 p.m.

Thinking of almost 70,000 people together these days seems like a folly. However the home of the Dallas Cowboys, which has the capacity to house almost 100,000, will become the venue for the largest audience at a sports event in the United States since the start of the pandemic of coronavirus. This evening will surpass the record that was registered last Saturday, when the Kentucky Derby, one of the most traditional equestrian competitions on the planet, brought together 51,838 people in Louisville, among whom it was as difficult to find a mask as an income factory worker media.

The number of COVID-19 infections fell sharply in Texas in the last three months: after reaching an average of almost 23,000 daily cases in mid-January, today the figure does not reach 3,000. That is why the state authorities gave the go-ahead for this massive call, which will also break the attendance record for a fight on Texas soil (Julio César Chávez and Pernell Whitaker brought together 63,000 people at the Alamodome in San Antonio in 1993).

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host 68,000 spectators on Saturday for the Saúl Canelo Álvarez-Billy Joe Saunders fight. (Photo: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing)

If these record numbers are discussed at this time, it is because the AT&T Stadium ring will climb the great magnet of current boxing. Accompanied by a gigantic marketing machinery, Canelo turned his athletic skills into a ruthless income-generating machine. Last week, the fighter born in Juanacatlán, 35 kilometers from Guadalajara, revealed that he posted quarterly earnings of five million dollars and announced that in the coming months he would expand his pool business with a network of 100 service stations in your country.

The astronomical figures that choke his bank account are supported by the actions of the Mexican who, beyond some criticism that he fails to pulverize, is considered one of the three best boxers today (if not the best) by any specialist in this sport. Having reigned supreme in the super welterweight, middle and heavyweight divisions, he has set his sights on grabbing the super middleweight category titles from the top four agencies.

Owner of the belts of the World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Council, Canelo, who registered 75,930 kilos (270 grams below the category limit) at Friday’s weigh-in, will try to snatch the World Boxing Organization’s weight from Saunders (76,110 kilos), against whom he is a 5-1 favorite. Many already take the redhead’s victory for granted and presume that on the same Saturday the duel with the American Caleb Plant will be announced for September, holder of the 168 pounds of the International Boxing Federation.

In his last presentation, Saúl Álvarez easily beat the Turkish Avni Yildirim in Miami. (Photo: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing)

After 13 months of standstill imposed by the pandemic, Álvarez imposed an unusual rhythm on his career: This will be the third fight in less than five months. In December of last year he beat Englishman Callum Smith in San Antonio by points and last February he knocked out the limited Turkish Avni Yildirim in three rounds in a fight that lasted almost the same as the show that the reggaeton player J Balvin gave before the contest in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

His stumbling block this time will be a fighter who boasts an impeccable record of 30 wins (14 before the limit), but who has never faced an opponent of the stature of Canelo. Saunders, born 31 years ago in Welwyn Garden City and descended from a Roma family, was WBO middleweight champion between December 2015 and October 2018, when he had to renounce the crown after testing positive in an antidoping control for consumption of oxilofrin.

In May 2019 he obtained the super middleweight championship of the same organization, by beating the Serbian Shefat Isufi on points. He defended him twice: first, in November of that year, when he knocked out Marcelo Cóceres from Entre Ríos, and then in December 2020, when he beat veteran Martin Murray, former rival of Sergio Maravilla Martínez, on points.

Billy Joe Saunders won the WBO super middleweight title against Serbian Shefat Isufi in May 2019 (Photo: Andrew Couldridge / Reuters)

In this days, the British strategy was to push and reheat the previous one. He first complained about the size of the ring and threatened not to fight if it was not enlarged to 16 feet (4.9 meters) on a side, the minimum measurement set by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, at 24 feet (7.3 meters), the maximum measure contemplated.

“The problem is that I come here and they try to put me in a phone booth instead of a ring,” complained the European, whose elusive boxing and counterpuncher fits better on a larger surface. “If you feel comfortable, I give you the whole stadium”, retrucó the Mexican, who will surely go out to attack his adversary from the first bell, for which a small ring suits him better.

Saunders was also provocative in the first head-to-head between the two in Texas on Wednesday. “You like meat?”he snapped at his rival. The question referred to the positive result that Álvarez registered in an anti-doping control in February 2018, before his second fight with the Kazakh Gennadiy Golovkin, and that the fighter attributed the consumption of contaminated meat with this drug that is used to accelerate the development of cattle.

Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders exchanged verbal shrapnel Wednesday in their first head-to-head in Texas. (Photo: Ed Mulholland / Matchroom Boxing)

“Nothing I do or say affects me. I see many excuses, maybe it’s a little scary, “said the Mexican, who, anyway, acknowledged that English was” a very good fighter, beyond the way he speaks. ” “It has a complicated style. He is left-handed, he moves a lot. It will be difficult in the first rounds, but I will find a way to win this fight, “he said.

For Saunders, this Saturday will be the biggest opportunity of his career. “I have been dreaming this since I was a child. I have visualized this day since I was five or six years old. “, he recounted on Thursday. For Álvarez, who registers a mark of 55 victories (37 before the limit), 1 defeat and 2 draws, the dimension of the fight is not such. “I was in a lot of big fights. This is another day at the office ”, he clarified.