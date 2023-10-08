Sunday, October 8, 2023, 08:19



| Updated 7:48 p.m.

Trying to reconcile the bundle of nerves clinging to their stomach with the excitement of what lay ahead of them, the members of the El Candil de Monteagudo huertana club left this Saturday for New York. A bus picked them up at dawn to take them to the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid-Barajas airport, where they had to catch a commercial flight to the Big Apple. «They are too fair; We hope there will not be any problem,” the president of the Municipal Board of the district, David Campoy, commented to LA VERDAD yesterday, who was already on American lands, together with the Councilor for Districts and Territorial Structure, Marco Antonio Fernández, after coming forward to finalize the preparations for the appointment.

This is none other than the participation of this Murcian club and its folkloric group in the popular Columbus Day parade, which this Sunday toured the emblematic Fifth Avenue of what is known as the ‘capital of the world’. More than twenty members of El Candil thus joined the Spanish delegation, which arrived invited by the La Nacional Spanish Center in New York. It was his float that practically opened a parade in which representatives from 21 countries participated and whose images are expected to reach all corners of the planet. There was also participation from other towns in Spain, such as neighboring Albatera, and members of the Local Police, National Police and Civil Guard.

“I still have to go now to pick up the speakers to be able to play our traditional music,” said Campoy yesterday, who arrived in the United States accompanied by his daughter, who will also participate as a dancer in the delegation. Everyone was ready at the starting point four hours before the start, at 8 in the morning local time, 2 in the afternoon Spanish time. Later, a festive procession began to walk that crossed in front of such representative monuments as Rockefeller Plaza, Central Park and St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

It must be remembered that it was originally planned that the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, would accompany the members of El Candil in this historic event through the streets of the Big Apple, leading the Murcia delegation as the highest municipal authority. However, the councilor has finally declined the invitation after the tragic fire in the nightclubs in the Las Atalayas area, in which thirteen people died.