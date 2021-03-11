“You have to read Morosoli, a very unknown author in Buenos Aires ”, the writer Hebe Uhart used to repeat, referring to Juan Jose Morosoli (1899-1957). The author, born in Minas (capital of the Department of Lavalleja, Uruguay), is one of the greatest Rio de la Plata writers of the 20th century, and at the same time, one of the best kept secrets in the literature of our estuary. The son of a Swiss immigrant, by profession a bricklayer, his training was self-taught. He only attended two years of primary school, which he had to drop out in 1909 to work. Field –Antology published by the Mardulce publishing house that brings together 14 of his best stories– is a good opportunity to discover a decidedly extraordinary writer.

What is your secret? Morosoli it does not make time run, it stops it. There lies his talent and singular poetic look at reality. His imagination is made up of characters –workers, masons, gauchos– who they make immobility a dissatisfied way of being in the world. Negative, taciturn, anonymous, they reject the noise of the time. They are, according to the author, “living”, inhabitants of the inland, raised in desolate villages easily recognizable both in the Uruguayan interior and in our country.

The premise of the story Andrada it is of an overwhelming simplicity: the epic silence of an old man who visits a place as if it were a person. “Old Andrada on Sunday was a dead body. It is understood for work (…) I was going to visit the mountain, as others would visit a relative or friend (…) “. The bricklayers of Los Tapes, a short novel that makes up the volume –and considered by many critics as the author’s masterpiece–, two workers enter a desolate place where they must build a cemetery, overwhelmed by the solitude of the environment and the nostalgia for uprooting.

“El campo”, by Juan José Morosoli (Mardulce, $ 900).

Rather than as a rural, gaucho or traditional writer, it is more fair to think of him as a member of a constellation of authors made up of silence, a la Beckett; a taste for losers Raymond Carver and the best tradition of Uruguayan restlessness, from Onetti to Levrero. A precise area where the human being begins. Or, in the words of Morosoli: “Man begins when loneliness begins to grow in him.”

Argentine writer César Aira has said of him that he is an author “as strange as he is brilliant and infinitely discreet” and that both his genius and his strangeness “can go unnoticed”. His stories are, according to Aira, “an aftertaste for meditative readers.”

