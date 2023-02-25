A report from the Bogota Ombudsman triggered alerts on the status of the Campin, the main football stadium in the capital, which is also used for musical shows.

The main concern of the Ombudsman is the state of the stage lightning rods. “It does not have the necessary coverage to protect 100% of the sports scene, since it does not cover the field or all the stands,” says the report of the Bogotá Ombudsman, Julian Pinilla Malagon, and adds that the system, installed since 2009, has not been intervened to expand its capacity.

It should be remembered that on October 22, before the match between Santa Fe and Deportivo Cali, lightning struck directly at the north goal of El Campín.

In addition, according to the Ombudsman’s report, cracks and moisture were detected in the stadium’s western grandstand, although they do not affect its structural stability, and it adds that, when installing chairs with backs, the distance technique standard between the lines, making it difficult to evacuate the stadium.

In this regard, the director of the IDRD, Blanca Duran, responded to the concerns of the Ombudsman and made some clarifications on the matter, through a video.

First, the official indicated that several of the issues that the Ombudsman pointed out in his report to the media were not included in the one that came to his office and requested that these “statements and personal opinions” be adequately supported.

“Issues such as cracks, humidity and the capacity of the stadium have been thoroughly studied and we are clear that the stability of the stadium and its structural reinforcement perfectly support the capacity of attendees that we have in it every Sunday,” said Durán.

Regarding the lightning rods, Durán assures that they have a system that completely covers the stadium stands. “All attendees would be protected in the event of a fortuitous event such as lightning in this sector of the city,” he said, adding that the coverage of the lightning rods is 55 meters.

Regarding the possibility of lightning striking the field, the director of the IDRD affirms that the norm does not require that there be coverage in that area of ​​the stage. “There is no lightning rod that has enough capacity to cover the total area of ​​the lawn. In that case, we would have to install a lightning rod in the middle of the pitch, making games in this stadium impossible,” she reported.

Durán invited the Ombudsman to take a tour with Idiger to carry out the verifications he considers and guarantee the security measures of the stadium.

In the video made by the director of the IDRD there was no mention of what was stated by the Ombudsman regarding the Goals in Peace 2.0 program. “It was found that it does not have enough resources to carry out processes to strengthen the social neighborhood, since in the different periods the assigned budgets range between 200 and 300 million pesos per year,” says the report.

