El Cacereño, Real Madrid’s rival in the Copa del Rey, packed his bags this Monday to embark on a journey of more than 16,000 kilometers a week away from facing Ancelotti’s team. On January 3, the club from Extremadura, from Segunda RFEF, will receive the white team at the Príncipe Felipe stadium for the one-match tie, but before that they will play two friendlies in Nepal against the senior and under-21 teams of the Asian country in Pokhara and Kathmandu. The entire squad, along with the board of directors, left Madrid’s Adolfo Suárez airport this Monday for a trip in which they will link flights with matches with hardly any rest time until they return on December 31.

El Cacereño announced in November, before knowing his confrontation with Real Madrid, an agreement with the Lumbuni Foundation, created from the twinning between the Nepalese city and Cáceres last year, which meant that the team would play two friendly matches on Asian soil , on December 28 and 29, within a project called “Football for peace”. “We want to use sport in general and football in particular as a vehicle to channel this message of peace between peoples and nations, at a time when it is more necessary than ever,” explains the club’s statement.

Their travel plan began this Monday with a flight from Madrid to Doha, where on Tuesday they will stop over to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. Once there, they first travel to Pokhara for their first friendly against the senior team on Wednesday. At the end, return to Kathmandu to play on Thursday against the under-21 team. The next day, the 30th, they will start the return trip, also with a stopover in Doha, to arrive in Madrid on the 31st in time to eat the grapes with the family. Three days later, they will face the current European champion.

“This is for a good cause, no one doubted. Is there a better preseason than that? Without a doubt the pure air of the Chomolungma [el Everest] It will give an additional energy to Cacereño typical of great climbers”, highlighted members of the expedition in statements collected by the newspaper Ace upon his departure from Madrid. To bid them farewell, the Nepalese ambassador to Spain, Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, gave them various gifts and gave them a message of encouragement: “We are enormously proud to see how, despite having to play against Madrid in a few days, they have wanted to continue traveling . This is very important”.

