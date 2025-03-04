Unlike the European novel, endowed to capture the great social movements that were occurring in society, Dickens, Balzac, Flaubert, Tolstoi, Galdós, the American narrative, formed a few years before as a country and the dimensions of a continent, is profuse in individual heroes … that seek certain types of redemption or a kind of knowing yourself that largely sinks its roots in the Puritan sects that the nation had made with its large dose of utopia.

It’s about A variant of the ‘odyssey’ where the trip is not always a return to Ithaca. Rather the opposite. From the Ismael of ‘Moby Dick’ to Jeremiah Johnson, cinematographic hero who narrated the life of John Come-Higados Johnson, the American nomad has passed through all the trades, to Gánster’s or simply swimming, as in the narration of John Cheever.

Author

Walter Tevis

Editorial

Impedy

Year

2025

Pages

236

Price

23.95 euros

For the American imaginary, Eddie Felson, ‘The Fast’, represents the American pool and the multiple trips throughout the geography of a continent through its rooms to celebrate the departure of the century. That Eddie Felson is a character created by Walter Trevis, author centered on the story but wrote two novels, ‘El Buscavidas’ and ‘The color of money’, whose theme was the epic of the pool told Through Eddie Felson at different stages of his life.

In the first when he ends up facing the fat of Minnesota after a series of stages that had a lot of initiatory. The fight, which loses, has all the characteristics of the confrontation between Héctor and Achilles if the Trojan hero would not have died; The second, when Eddie Felson, after twenty years of retirement from the trade contemplates the game of Vincent Lauria, after he defeated his protected Julian.

The old warrior then discouraged his old Balabushka, the mythical pool taco and risks a second time for resurrection with the promising lauria. Needless to say, if they have not already guessed, that The two novels were taken to the cinema with excellent results.

‘El Buscavidas’ was directed in 1961 by Robert Rossen And played by Paul Newman in the role of Eddie Felson and is a classical bill, very attached to the original Walter Tevis, with a black and white that is ideal to set the fall of Felson, to which he helps the shots from the heights and their inclined planes.

‘The color of money’ It was directed in 1986 by Martin Scorsese With Paul Newman in the role of Felson, who if not?, and with Tom Cruise in Vincent Lauria’s and, perhaps because of the personality of its director, who always manages to make them a Scorsese film to be from Scorsese, the film enjoys a kind of morbid inquiry that Walter Tevis prefers to avoid in his narration or, at least, to leave them in a short state.

Walter Tavis’s novel, ‘El Buscavidas’, now edited in Spanish is a good sample of misfortune that happens to a good novel when its cinematographic version is also: For better or worse we see Paul Newman and his surroundings; A Tom Cruise, Mary Elisabeth Mastrantonio in ‘The Color of Money’. The image and its hypnotic power against the word. But this is another story.