Last May, the television host Jorge “The Donkey” Van Rankinpublished a controversial video on his social networks with which he announced that he was fired from “On Air Members”, a program that is transmitted by Unicable and in which he was working for 14 years. According to the protagonist of the series “40 and 20”, Without giving him any explanation, they notified him in a corridor of Televisa San Ángel that he would no longer be on said broadcast.

“They fired me in the corridor of Televisa San Ángel, without giving me an explanation, after 14 years, it doesn’t bother me, thank God I have a job, I have invitations to other things, but it hurts me because I was the first to do this program and they say Goodbye without knowing why, and they don’t face you or answer you, but hey, that’s how some places are managed that even the bosses don’t even know about”.

This weekend, “The Donkey” Van Rankin59 years old and originally from Mexico City, had a meeting with various media outlets during an event in CDMX, clarifying that They did not run it from the Televisa companyas has been speculated, solo was fired from “Members on Air”noting that they were decisions made viscerally by the executives of Televisa Networksa Grupo Televisa company in charge of the content and production of programs for various channels, including Unicable.

“Nobody kicked me out of Televisa, Emilio (Azcárraga Jean) is my friend, it was a decision made by the commanders of Televisa Networksbadly taken, from my point of view, that because I was already grown up, my form hurt, I am respectful, grateful for the opportunity, these are decisions made viscerally, I think they were wrong, nothing happens, I don’t even hold a grudge against them, nor hate, there is that program, that it does very well… that I think it does not do so well”.

Without mincing words, as they say colloquially, “El Burro” Van Rankin lashed out and “exploded” against the high command of Televisa Networksfor firing him from “Members on Air”.

“All those who are there right now, who are part of that roll, I was born in Televisa, none of the executives who are there were born there, I am, because my father was an office boy from XEW since he was six years old, those who drive now, they have no fucking… idea what they’re doing.”

In addition, “Donkey” He made it very clear that he doesn’t need an apology for running it and that he has several projects. “I don’t need apologies or anything, it’s their decisions and I always wish them the best, leaving Televisa the best starts, I’m still on Televisa, if they call me to do a project I’ll do it, but I already have projects elsewhere.”

