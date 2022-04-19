Last day 2 marked the 30th anniversary of the tragic car accident that cost Juanito his life on the Extremadura Highway. From that day on, the genius from Fuengirola went from idol to myth, having the recognition of his hometown. So, Fuengirola City Council and the supporters clubs held a great tribute in his honor the first weekend of this month of April. Now history will repeat itself this Saturday.

It will be in Burgos, the city where Juanito exploded as a cult footballer with a spectacular performance in the Castilian team, from 1973 to 1977 (he played 116 games there and scored 27 goals), which earned him his dream signing for Real Madrid, in exchange for 31 million pesetas.

For this reason and for the 30th anniversary of his goodbye, the team of the Juanito Maravilla Foundation (FJM), dedicated to the legendand the Burgos CF Veterans will play a tribute match in their honor this Saturday at El Plantío (4:30 p.m.).

There will be illustrious veteranss who will support the act, who were also personal friends of Juanito. Among them they have confirmed their presence Vicente Del Bosque, Paco Buyo or Antonio García Navajas.