New Lion.- Adalina Davalos Martinezwife of the former governor of the state of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodriguez Calderonasked the Office in Mexico of the High Commissioner of the United Nations Organization (UN) for Human Rights to analyze the conditions in which the former state president is being held in the Apodaca prison.

It was last March when “El Bronco” was arrested for crimes allegedly committed during his government, such as abuse of authority in the case of the Ecovía company. In addition, he is also accused of electoral crimes, this for the so-called “bronco signatures” on his way as an independent candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2018.

45 days after Rodríguez Calderón was imprisoned by the government of Governor Samuel García Sepúlveda, Adalina Dávalos went to the facilities of the UN Human Rights, located in Mexico City, in order to deliver a letter requesting that the conditions in which her spouse is in the center be reviewed. Nuevo Leon prison.

In the document, the former state first lady charged that her husband’s rights have not been respected with respect to the due process that should have been kept in his case, while his rights to health and the presumption of innocence have been violated. .

Interviewed by The universalDávalos Martínez considered that the legal situation in which El Bronco finds itself, at the moment, is uncertain, for which he revealed that he has sent three letters, two of them addressed to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorand the other to the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adam Augusto Lopez Hernandez.

In this sense, the former director of the DIF of Nuevo León announced that in the letters sent both the head of the Federal Executive Power and the Secretary of the Interior request that Jaime Rodríguez be applied a fair judicial process.

“We are experiencing a situation of excess, of abuse, where it seems to us that the situation that Jaime experienced with the leaking of the photos when he was admitted to Cereso was very humiliating. The photos and videos that were during the time he was there, ”he pointed out.