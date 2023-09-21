Shakira has shocked his fans with the release of ‘El Jefe’, a song that premiered this Wednesday, September 20, through the YouTube platform. The Colombian performer got together with the regional Mexican music band Fuerza Regida and they made this song that she is causing people to talk about. The artist from Barranquilla develops a social critique in this single. In that sense, the singer seeks to expose the inequality that exists between bosses and workers.
What do the lyrics of ‘El Jefe’, Shakira’s new song, say?
‘El boss’, Shakira’s new song, exposes the differences in the lifestyle that workers and their bosses lead. “You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a single piece of writing,” is heard in one of the verses of this new song by the Colombian artist with Fuerza Regida. In that sense, this single refers to the fact that many times those who work harder do not obtain the same profits that those who direct them can receive.
It should be noted that in this video clip you can see different scenes about what an employee experiences every day. Likewise, images are shown of bosses enjoying their wealth, without putting in as much effort as their collaborators.
Shakira fans were excited that the singer was experimenting with other musical genres, this time, with regional Mexican music.
What are the lyrics of ‘El Jefe’, Shakira’s new song?
7.30 the alarm went off
I want to be in bed, but I can’t
I take the kids at 9
The same coffee, the same cuisine
The same old thing, the same routine
Another shitty day, another day at the office
I have a shitty boss who doesn’t pay me well
I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz.
He has me as a recruit, the son of a bitch
You’re dreaming of leaving the neighborhood
You have everything to be a millionaire
Expensive tastes, the mentality
You only need the salary
Bills pile up
Being poor is rubbish
Mom always told me
That studying everything ensures
I studied and nothing happened
damn life so hard
I work harder than a bastard, but I fuck less than a priest
How ironic, how crazy
This is torture
You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a writing
They say that there is no evil that lasts more than 100 years
But my ex-father-in-law is still there, who has not set foot in the grave.
I have a shitty boss who doesn’t pay me well
I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz.
He has me as a recruit, the son of a bitch
Tas’ dreaming of leaving the neighborhood
You have everything to be a millionaire
Expensive tastes, the mentality
You only need the salary
You have a shitty boss who doesn’t pay you well.
You arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz
He has you as a recruit, the son of a bitch
Toy dreaming of leaving the neighborhood
I have everything to be a millionaire
Expensive tastes, the mentality
I only need the salary
Lili Megar, this song is for you
They didn’t pay you compensation
You’re dreaming of leaving the neighborhood
You have everything to be a millionaire
Expensive tastes, the mentality
I only need the salary.
