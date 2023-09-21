Shakira has shocked his fans with the release of ‘El Jefe’, a song that premiered this Wednesday, September 20, through the YouTube platform. The Colombian performer got together with the regional Mexican music band Fuerza Regida and they made this song that she is causing people to talk about. The artist from Barranquilla develops a social critique in this single. In that sense, the singer seeks to expose the inequality that exists between bosses and workers.

What do the lyrics of ‘El Jefe’, Shakira’s new song, say?

‘El boss’, Shakira’s new song, exposes the differences in the lifestyle that workers and their bosses lead. “You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a single piece of writing,” is heard in one of the verses of this new song by the Colombian artist with Fuerza Regida. In that sense, this single refers to the fact that many times those who work harder do not obtain the same profits that those who direct them can receive.

It should be noted that in this video clip you can see different scenes about what an employee experiences every day. Likewise, images are shown of bosses enjoying their wealth, without putting in as much effort as their collaborators.

Shakira fans were excited that the singer was experimenting with other musical genres, this time, with regional Mexican music.

7.30 the alarm went off

I want to be in bed, but I can’t

I take the kids at 9

The same coffee, the same cuisine

The same old thing, the same routine

Another shitty day, another day at the office

I have a shitty boss who doesn’t pay me well

I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz.

He has me as a recruit, the son of a bitch

You’re dreaming of leaving the neighborhood

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

You only need the salary

Bills pile up

Being poor is rubbish

Mom always told me

That studying everything ensures

I studied and nothing happened

damn life so hard

I work harder than a bastard, but I fuck less than a priest

How ironic, how crazy

This is torture

You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a writing

They say that there is no evil that lasts more than 100 years

But my ex-father-in-law is still there, who has not set foot in the grave.

I have a shitty boss who doesn’t pay me well

I arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz.

He has me as a recruit, the son of a bitch

Tas’ dreaming of leaving the neighborhood

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

You only need the salary

You have a shitty boss who doesn’t pay you well.

You arrive walking and he arrives in a Mercedes Benz

He has you as a recruit, the son of a bitch

Toy dreaming of leaving the neighborhood

I have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

I only need the salary

Lili Megar, this song is for you

They didn’t pay you compensation

You’re dreaming of leaving the neighborhood

You have everything to be a millionaire

Expensive tastes, the mentality

I only need the salary.