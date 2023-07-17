The national police officer was preparing to open the trunk of the black Audi A6 that had been parked for several days in the parking lot of the Los Arcos de San Javier hospital. He knew very well what could be inside, so, before operating the kickstand with which to force the lock, he put on a mask. When he opened the door of the vehicle, a fetid smell of decomposing meat emanated from inside. The stench crossed the parking lot pushed by the wind, until it reached the dozen onlookers who were peeking out from behind the police perimeter tape.

“When they opened it, the policemen backed down and everyone put on their masks,” declared one of the witnesses to the macabre discovery. “A very strong smell has come out because the wind has brought it to us.”

What was inside the trunk was the dismembered body of Javier RH, alias ‘El Bolas’, a former handball player, ex-dj of local La Curva de Lo Pagán. He was dedicated, apparently, to the sale of real estate and land.

The Prosecutor’s Office claims for Chulín, the only defendant, 15 years in prison, but the private prosecution raises the request to 25 years

Javier had been missing since February 11, 2015 and eight days passed until the National Police, thanks to the tracking and final positioning of his mobile, found the body. El Bolas had been shot twice at point blank range, one to the side of the skull and the other to the back of the neck. The head and arms were severed from the trunk and the entire body had been placed in a garbage bag, a ritual that suggested that the macabre discovery was the work of hit men for some settling of scores.

At that time, the investigation of one of the most brutal crimes of the last decade in the Region began. A murder that will come to trial at the beginning of next year and for which the only defendant, Jesús Ángel, ‘Chulín’, faces a request by the prosecutor for 15 years in prison and up to 25 years by the private prosecution.

The case was taken on by the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (Udev) of the Superior Police Headquarters, since the disappearance was reported at the Sewer Police Station, where Javier, 47, resided. The search of the car was crucial for the development of the investigations, since, in addition to the 7,000 euros that they found hidden (with which the motive for the robbery was ruled out), the police specialists located two mobile phones. One of them, an old Nokia with only three contacts in its phonebook. Pulling the thread, they found out that Javier was dedicated to moving large amounts of cocaine, that he had contacts in Colombia, the Netherlands and Argentina and that he owned real estate in Ibiza, Alicante and Granada. From the interrogations of his relatives, his relationship with drug trafficking was confirmed and everything indicated that murder and drugs went hand in hand.

Despite the innumerable steps taken by the investigators, almost a year after the body appeared, the matter was still stuck and the identity of the perpetrator or perpetrators of the crime was unknown. In December of that year, specialists in the fight against crime had focused their inquiries on the relationships that El Bolas had in entertainment venues in Ibiza. But, at the end of that month, an anonymous call made them turn their eyes back to the Region. The informant told them that Javier’s murder was related to a financial debt and that a resident of San Pedro del Pinatar named Jesús Ángel was Javier’s executioner. In addition, the confidant warned that Jesús Ángel owned a farm in the area of ​​Los Rastrojos, in San Javier.

The agents began digging and discovered that the property in Los Rastrojos was a few kilometers from the hospital, where the body had been found. In addition, Jesús Ángel, alias ‘Chulín’, had a record in 1998 and 2013 as the author of a crime against public health.

The police discovered that, when he was arrested in 2013, the house searches included ammunition from firearms of the same caliber as the one that was allegedly used to murder Javier. In addition, they verified through the tracking of the telephone antenna that his mobile was located in the same area of ​​the Los Arcos hospital on February 11 in the afternoon.

on the other side of the phone



With these data, the investigators thought that the tip could be good and asked the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 7 of San Javier to tap into his phone.

In the innumerable wiretaps carried out, the investigators highlight one that Jesús Ángel had with his wife on August 18, 2016. In it, the man told his wife that he had not gone to Javier’s funeral because he knew that the Police were going to question him. everyone in attendance, something he wanted to avoid. «You saw how I knew that they were going to call them all […] all photographed. All to declare. If I had been there, they would have called me too.”

From that moment and in the same dialogue, Jesús Ángel “warms up”, as the researchers point out, and, referring to Javier, says: “Fuck him. I didn’t wish him this, but fuck him, because I almost would have done it ».

Next, Jesús Ángel mentions that Javier was claiming a debt of 50,000 euros and to which his wife tells him: “But from there you kill a person.” “But hey, if he tells me I have to pay them, what do I do?” He replies. To which she comments again: “Man, you’re not going to kill him either.” “Man, no, I’m going to give him 50,000 euros and I’m going to shut up.”

The excerpt from the conversation delves into a statement that for the agents and in the opinion of the investigation “can become decisive” and it is when Jesús Ángel explains that El Bolas’s ways were very aggressive, that he was “but bad, very bad […]. And if he pressures me and such, what do I do? One shot to the head and I wipe it off. Clear”. The researchers point out at the end of the paragraph of the document that it was precisely in this way that Javier died. Finally, the woman refers to the way in which the body appeared and wonders if it was not enough to kill him, to which Jesús Ángel replies: “That was to take it and not find it, they were left halfway.” […]. Well, it doesn’t matter, he’s dead, but he was looking to be killed ».

Jesús Ángel was arrested in November 2016 and in the search of his home and the rural estate in Los Rastrojos, almost 180,000 euros in cash were found hidden in a plinth, in addition to a semi-automatic pistol, several bladed weapons and elements that would link him to cocaine trafficking. A garbage bag similar to the one containing the dismembered body was intervened on the farm. In addition, in a shed on the property, a small saw was missing from the panel where the tools were placed.

Despite the indications, the case was filed twice, but, in 2019, the Fifth Section of the Provincial Court, based in Cartagena, ordered the reopening of the judicial investigation. Now he is headed to trial.