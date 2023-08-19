The season of one of the main market hits of the Atalanta summer begins uphill. El Bilal Touré, the Mali striker taken a few weeks ago from the Spanish side of Almeria for around 30 million euros, was hurt during last week’s friendly match in Cesena, against Juventus, remedying “the break in the advertisement of the right rectus femoris tendon”, as communicated by the Bergamo club after the instrumental tests to which the player was subjected. For the 21-year-old center forward, a stop of between three and four months is assumed, even if, as explained in a note from Atalanta herself, “the clinical picture needs further and in-depth evaluations to define the surgical strategy suitable for complete functional recovery”.

In the meantime, in the light of Touré’s injury, the transfer of Zapata or, alternatively, Muriel needs to be re-evaluated at the Nerazzurri. Just Zapata, back from a season with only two goals in Serie A and several physical problems, ended up in the market sights of Roma. But at the moment the negotiations for the loan of the 32-year-old Colombian forward are stalled. And now, with Touré’s injury, Atalanta who will make their league debut in Reggio Emilia tomorrow against Sassuolo could be forced to review their plans and slow down the negotiations in the advanced department, where they have also arrived in recent weeks Scamacca and De Ketelaere.