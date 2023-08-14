FromStella Henrich close

The corona virus is on the rise in Mallorca. The numbers have more than doubled in four weeks.

Mallorca ‒ Everyone has now gotten used to the time without a mask again. As if the corona virus had never existed. People are going to stadiums again, attending concerts and standing shoulder to shoulder on buses and trains in this country. Other European countries also relaxed their regulations and strict regulations again; the Europeans thought they were safe. In any case, the aviation industry is expecting a significant increase in passenger numbers this year, almost as many as in the record year 2019 before the outbreak of the corona pandemic. It is somehow surprising that alarming reports are now coming from the holiday island of Mallorca (Spain).

Corona virus in Mallorca has doubled: three people in intensive care

In Mallorca, the number of cases has more than doubled within a month. The Balearic health service IB-Salut reports an increase of 124.8 percent. That reports The picture. Three people are a report of Mallorca newspaper according to intensive care units. The local health authorities are currently aware of 705 infections (as of August 8) on the island. “El bicho going around again,” they say. El bicho translated means “the beast”.

Even if in most cases the gradients are rather weak. 45 patients are currently being treated in hospitals on the island. However, only the infections of people who belong to risk groups are included in the data. In this country count loud Federal government to the risk groups People aged 50 to 60, smokers and people who are overweight, as well as those with previous illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, cancer or a weakened immune system.

Case numbers have doubled: subvariants of omicron

Since the end of July, there has been a significant increase in the number of flu cases at the Son Espases regional hospital. “This is absolutely unusual for this time of year,” explained Antonio Oliver, head of microbiology at the clinic. According to Oliver, most virus cases are subvariants of omicron, also known as BA.2. Omicron can be quickly detected in the corona self-test at home.

The most common symptoms of omicron include:

Sniffles

Cough

Sore throat

increased fever

disturbed sense of smell and/or taste

lung infection

Corona virus is on the rise in Mallorca: The new sub-variant EG.5.1. (also known as Eris), has not yet appeared on the island. © Sascha Steinach/imago

According to the doctor, Omicron has split into the subvariants Kraken, Arcturus, Hyperion, and Acrux. The new sub-variant EG.5.1. (also known as Eris), has not yet appeared on the island. According to experts, it is still unclear how dangerous the omicron subvariant is. It has been spreading rapidly since February 17th. The World Health Organization (WHO) classified variant EG.5 in the Virus Variants of Interest (VOI) category and published an initial risk assessment. Within the EG.5 lineage, the subvariant EG.5.1 has an additional spike mutation Q52H. It accounts for 88 percent of the available sequences for EG.5 and its progeny, reports the Pharmazeutische-Zeitung.de.

The number of cases in Mallorca is doubling: the obligation to wear a mask was only abolished at the end of June

Spain made masks compulsory in hospitals, health centers and pharmacies at the end of June – three and a half years after the outbreak of the corona pandemic – abolished as the last existing corona measure. A total of 1,641 people died from the pandemic on the Spanish island of Mallorca and its neighboring islands. According to the Mallorca newspaper, the last death was officially registered on April 22, 2023.

In Germany, the 7-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is currently three. For comparison, at the highest point of the omicron wave on March 24, 2022, the value was 1961. The lowest value was in July of this year with an incidence of one. But if you feel unwell and cannot distinguish the symptoms from an ordinary summer flu, you should do a corona self-test. This quickly creates clarity. As always, Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach keeps a close eye on developments in this country. However, he is currently more concerned about the increase in corona numbers in New York, which he classifies as “very worrying”.

