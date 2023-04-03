After the successful release of his new studio album, “Valió la pena”, recorded entirely in the mariachi genre, El Bebeto continues to delight his thousands of followers with new music. The young singer from Guasave, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, presents us his new single “Let’s see how you do it”a melody inspired by Nathan Galante and Horacio Palencia.

“Let’s see how you do”, is a ballad performed under the notes of the sierreño, with the peculiar touch of the tuba and produced by Daniel Valenzuela. “A subject that I like a lot, they are one of those relationships that do not end well at all,” he said. the baby on an Instagram Live.

I know that many people are going through a love spell, they are going through some disappointment, it will fit like a glove, I hope you like it, I hope it is to your liking.

“Let’s see how you do it” has an official video that portrays the situation of a couple who have fallen into boredom and in a relationship that it is no longer possible to bear, ending and asking the other to leave and forget it.

A part of the letter the new song of El Bebeto He says, “I have several missed calls and they are all from you, you need help. For your sake, pretend I don’t exist, not one more message and that’s it, you won’t get past the check, that’s going to hurt, so please, Get away. Let’s see how you do it, so you don’t miss me anymore, change your city, but leave me alone, because I’m tired of listening to your crying, what a net it gives me. Let’s see how you do it so I can forget me, Go to therapy again, take something for stress, go out with your friends, but don’t follow me, because I’m not going to fall.”

Along with this new musical release, the Sinaloan singer, known as “El galán de la banda”, one of the most recognized exponents of the Mexican Regional, continues to promote “Between loving and wanting”song he recorded a duet with his friend Luis Ángel “El Flaco” (former vocalist of Banda Los Recoditos). It should be noted that the song is at #2 on the regional chart in Mexico.

He being stubborn “It was worth it” for Carlos Alberto García Villanueva, better known as El Bebeto. In an interview with Debate, he stated that would congratulate his “I” from the past, precisely for being stubborn and foolish“if we are here it is because I am a very insistent person, a very stubborn person in a few words, we have always been there, I have never taken my finger off the line and I think that is what has kept us in the public’s taste”.

Being stubborn has allowed him, among various things, to be on stages such as El Lunario at the National Auditorium (in Mexico City), or to be nominated by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for the Latin Grammy Award, in the category “Album of the ranchero year” with his production “My preferred person”, which was produced and written by the also renowned Sinaloan Espinoza Paz.