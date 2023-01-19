Mexico. The Sinaloan singer “El Bebeto” has a musical premiere with his album Valió la pena, which will be released this Friday, January 20 on digital platforms and on his social networks he already shares it.

The material consists of 16 themes accompanied by the sound of the mariachi among which ranchero, romantic and heartbreak cuts stand out.

“A production that is made up of 16 songs, which are accompanied by the musical notes of the mariachi,” says “El Bebeto” on his networks, also mentioning that he directed and produced the maestro Chucho Rincón.

“A very complete and varied album in which rancher songs come, romantic songs, love songs, heartbreak songs.”

Carlos Alberto García Villanueva is the real name of “El Bebeto” and his new album includes a duet that he recently released with fellow Sinaloan singer Luis Ángel “El Flaco”, called Between loving and wanting.

“It’s a song that is already playing on all the radio stations, I hope you like it, I did it with a lot of love, with a lot of love for all of you, go listen to ‘Valió la Pena'”.

“El Bebeto” is originally from guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, (1989), he is also a composer and recorded his first album in 2010, Quiero que seas tú, and achieved popularity after collaborating with the group 3BallMTY on their single Inténtalo, released in 2011; He is currently recognized in the Mexican Republic, a large part of the USA and other countries.