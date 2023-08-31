Valverde, on the couch due to the “fault” of the network

In the spot, created by the Telefónica Creative Agency, we can see our, Alejandro Valverde, lying on a couch in a psychology clinic, dressed in the Movistar Team colors and accompanied by a team bicycle. The troubled cyclist tells the therapist that he is having a hard time accepting that, despite the fact that his nickname is “El Bala”, at this moment there is something faster than him.

Once Valverde pronounces that sentence, we can see that the specialist is taking notes and that she draws the logo of the 5G+ network on her sheet. The cyclist also adds that it is something that is everywhere, just before the images take us to different parts of the Spanish geography where a group of cyclists dressed in Movistar Team clothing are passed at full speed by 5G+ .

A spectacular connection

Obviously, the element that Alejandro Valverde refers to is the 5G+ connection. A service that Movistar wants to highlight in this 78th edition of La Vuelta a España. And it is expected that, thanks to the deployment of a highly capillarity network, this company service will allow ultra-fast speeds with low latency to be obtained both in small municipalities and in large cities.

To this we must add that this will not entail an additional cost for customers. At this moment, Movistar already covers 700 municipalities throughout Spain with this service, which even includes different urban and rural sections where La Vuelta a España 2023 will go. The company’s objective is to continue growing during this final part of the year and reach 1,000 locations with service coverage by the end of 2023.

Movistar maintains its commitment to cycling

The spot has two versions, one of 20 seconds and another of 45, and can be seen on RTVE and Eurosport, during the broadcast of the stages of La Vuelta a España. In addition, the campaign will also be broadcast on different radio stations, as well as in digital and printed media.

On the other hand, beyond this, Telefónica will be present in the great Spanish round for another year as the main sponsor of the Movistar Team, something that it has been doing since 2011. In addition, it is a group that usually achieves very good results, as the second place of Enric Mas in the general classification of the year 2022.