The Argaric culture ―formed by more than a hundred settlements, some of them true fortified cities― spread between the years 2200 and 1550 BC. C. for about 35,000 square kilometers in the southeast of the peninsula. The largest cities, such as La Bastida de Totana (Murcia), occupied an average of five hectares and included public works for the management and use of water (cisterns, dams, canals), buildings for making political decisions (audience rooms ), homes, workshops and warehouses, as well as specialized pottery areas and others for metallurgical production. They administered a parceled territory in areas destined for rainfed and irrigated agriculture. But about 3,500 years ago, and after violent rebellions followed by fires, this culture simply disappeared. Experts debate the causes, which is not an obstacle for them to continue investigating their enigmatic social customs. now the magazine Nature has published the study Kinship practices in the early state society of El Argar, in Bronze Age Iberia, where another of its surprising aspects is revealed: women were exchanged between the towns and when they had female descendants they repeated the process with their daughters. This is demonstrated by the analysis of 68 bodies where no adult woman has been found genetically related to another, with the exception of mothers with their girls who died prematurely.

“The Argaric sites offer a unique opportunity to address questions of biological relationship and kinship, as a substantial proportion of the population was buried in single or double graves, placed below inhabited areas. [casas o edificios públicos]”says the study. In 2013, for example, under the Argaric Parliament of La Almoloya (Pliego, Murcia), the tomb of a princess with a spectacular trousseau made up of a silver headband, four gold and silver ear dilators, rings, a dagger, bracelets and semi-precious stones. These funerary practices, different according to the social groups to which the buried individuals belonged, allow experts to link them together, study their social background, find out the causes of their deaths and even discover their places of origin.

Tomb of an Argaric Halberdier buried with his partner in La Almoloya. Autonomous University of Barcelona

To learn more about this town, researchers from the Max Planck Institute in Leipzig and the Autonomous University of Barcelona selected 86 individuals from the La Almoloya site, of which only 68 retained profiles suitable for study. Ancient DNA analysis confirmed that there were 13 first-degree relationships (father, children, and siblings) and 10 second-degree relationships (grandchildren, nephews, grandparents, half-siblings, or cousins) between them. What is striking about the data obtained is that there were more individuals in the first degree than in the second, which is not logical in a generational pyramid. In general, there will always be more grandchildren than grandparents in a family. The only possible answer to this situation is that the members of the second group were not buried in the place.

The biological relationship between bodies is also very curious. Descendants of the same male lineage of up to five generations were found, but none corresponding to a daughter, sister, brother or half-brother, although they did correspond to nephews and grandchildren. And the most striking thing: none of the 30 women analyzed had a genetic relationship with the rest of the adults. Therefore, they were neither sisters, nor daughters, nor nieces, nor aunts, nor grandmothers.

Argaric Parliament in La Almoloya. Autonomous University of Barcelona

However, the experts did discover that a man buried in La Almoloya was genetically related to a woman from the Madres Mercedarias site, in Lorca, some 50 kilometers away. “This could suggest, along with the fact that there are no consanguineous relationships between adult women, the practice of female exogamy and patrilocality,” the authors indicate. That is, the young women left their homes (exogamy) in other cities to live with their husbands in La Almoloya (patrilocality). “Adult women buried in double graves [principalmente con sus maridos] support these practices, since they do not have fathers or mothers in the same settlement and, apart from their offspring, they do not have other adult relatives either, which suggests that they came from outside the community and integrated into it through their union with local men”, they explain.

“It should be noted that the fact that we did not find first or second degree relationships between adult women in La Almoloya”, stresses Vicente Lull, professor of Prehistory at the UAB and co-director of the excavations at La Almoloya, together with Rafael Mico and Cristina Rihuete, “suggests that this practice could be reciprocal between settlements, and that young women born in La Almoloya also moved to other sites. But patrilocality does not necessarily imply the absence of mobility of men. In fact, our results also confirm the mobility of the latter, as evidenced by the presence of fewer second-degree relatives. [nietos] what first grade [hijos] in the place”. However, the complete absence of the bodies of daughters and granddaughters shows that patrilocality, with exceptions, was an evident fact. Furthermore, if more women than men came, it would ultimately lead to the acceptance of both monogamy and polygamy.

The researchers also focused on the case of two girls buried together (one between 14 and 17 months old and the other 8 or 9 years old), who were half-sisters on their father’s side. His father was buried next to a woman who was only the mother of one of them. “The archaeological context provides no clues as to whether the two mothers lived at the same time or not, nor whether this case represents an example of serial monogamy or polygamy.” However, the fact that the half-sisters were buried together reflects the awareness (on the part of the people who buried them) of the kinship between the two girls, regardless of their different birth mothers, “and very likely also signifies the recognition of paternity and that matrimonial unions were temporary and soluble”. In other words, that society accept separation or divorce.

Argaric elite warrior tomb before being unearthed. Autonomous University of Barcelona

Social inequality is another outstanding characteristic of the Argaric period that the analyzed burials confirm. Experts have identified three social classes: a powerful one (10% of the population), another with political and social rights (50%) and a third slave or servitude (40%). In the case of La Almoloya, four elite tombs have been documented. The first is an impressive cist of stone slabs containing the remains of a man with a copper halberd and a dagger buried over a woman. Another of the burials found also corresponds to the “lavishly furnished” princely tomb for two individuals who share wealth and symbolic space, but who have no genetic ancestor in the settlement, “which increases the possibility that they are members of a external ruling elite” that led or settled in the city at a time of crisis. The woman was wearing a silver diadem that encircled her head.

Therefore, the researchers conclude: “The substantial number of genetically unrelated individuals in the Argaric tombs would be explained by political and economic factors most likely embedded in a general framework of alliances and conflicts”, in which consanguinity and marriage played a role. a leading role in this enigmatic culture.

