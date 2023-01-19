THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10:38



El Algar, Alumbres and the Barrio de la Concepción will receive investments worth 770,000 euros. This was approved yesterday by the Governing Board meeting in the Town Hall, under the presidency of the Deputy Mayor and Town Planning Councilor, Ana Belén Castejón.

Malaquita de Alumbres street will have a new rainwater network, which will cost 153,779 euros. In the Watchtower, a budget of 27,000 euros will be used to improve water collection. While the City Council will allocate 240,000 to a new sanitation network in the streets of El Algar.

According to municipal sources, taking advantage of the works to improve the hydraulic infrastructures on these roads, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be reordered, while the paving of sidewalks and highways is improved.

blond house



The Governing Board also gave the go-ahead to the basic and execution project for the rehabilitation of the roofs of Casa Rubio in El Algar, whose bidding budget amounts to 349,087 euros.

The beginning of the modification of the ORA ordinance was also approved to incorporate 163 parking spaces in Floridablanca and Alfonso XIII streets, and in Tulipán square, in Los Dolores, as well as in the adjacent streets.