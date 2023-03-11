State and federal agents managed capture to one of the main generators of violence in Tijuana, Baja California, which would be related to more than 30 homicides, including the homicide of alleged escort of Grupo Riskado, according to intelligence reports. Is about Louis Adam “N”, aka The 500who currently remains in a Social Reintegration Center

The Prosecutor’s Office homicides identified Luis Adán, alias “El 500”, as leader of the criminal group that attacked the Investigating Agent on February 22, 2023In the same way, intelligence work establishes that said criminal group is the main generator of violence and murders that have occurred in Tijuana in recent dates.

“El 500” and his group of hitmen are being investigated in more than 35 homicides according to the scientific data collected in the investigations.

The Homicide Prosecutor's Office accredited before a Control Judge the need to bring him to trial, as well as the high degree of danger and the need for caution that must be taken before this criminal leader, therefore, the Control Judge of the State Judiciary , awarded a arrest warrant against him for the crime of attempted homicide to the detriment of the Investigating agent, mentioned above.

On March 6 in the afternoon, it was located and detained in the vicinity of the Zona Río, in the city of Tijuana.

Operations carried out based on the investigations have made it possible to remove 17 members of the criminal group “El 500” for various crimesamong which stand out José Luis “N” aka “El Tilin” and Roberto “N”, aka “Don Robert”who are identified as the material authors of the attack against the investigating agent, these 17 presumed criminals today face charges against them for which they no longer represent a risk to the security of the citizenry.

The element of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), identified as Francisco Martínez, was the personal bodyguard of the lead singer of Grupo Ariesgado.