‘El 47’ triumphs at the Forqué Awards and marks the territory for the Goya Awards

The Forqué Awards always serve to measure the temperature in the Spanish film awards season. They are the first to be handed out, it is the producers – many of them members of the Academy – who give them, and on many occasions they guess who will later win the Goya for Best Film of the Year. Like all awards, they also have their philias and phobias. For example, Pedro Almodóvar has never won the Forqué. Not even for All about my mother, Back either Pain and Glory. This year, in fact, he has not even been nominated with a Golden Lion on his arm for The next room.

This year the Forqués were more exciting than ever because the race is more open than ever. In fact, of the four films nominated for the Forqué, only one –The blue star It coincides with those who opt for the Feroz, who are handed over by the press and who will be the next to surrender. In such a divided panorama, what happens today can mark territory for what is to come. Of course, taking into account that the voting for the Goya nominations closed this Friday – and will be announced next Wednesday -, its influence will be more for a future winner.

In this context, the victory of The 47 as Best Film of the Year at the Forqué Awards may indicate that it is a consensus film, and that is important. It was liked by critics, it has triumphed among the public and now the producers choose it as the best Spanish film of the year. The title directed by Marcel Barrena also won the prize in education and values. defeated Second Prizeto The blue star already the big surprise at the box office of the year, The infiltrator

Barrena had the most vindictive moment of the night when he dedicated the award to the residents of Torre Baró and recalled that “article 47 of the Constitution speaks of that we all have the right to decent housing, this film is also about how we treat those who “Those who are expelled from their homes need it most, and this film is also a tribute to the wealth of languages ​​in this country.”

The thriller about an ETA infiltrator directed by Arantxa Echevarría will soon exceed eight million euros in revenue, and it will not leave the Forqué empty-handed, since Carolina Yuste won Best Actress, ahead of Najwa Nimri, for The red virgin; Patricia López Arnau, for The sparkles and Emma Villarasau, for House in Flames.

The most talked about award of the night was Best Actor. Few doubted that the enormous work of Eduard Fernández in Frame would win. Since the film was presented in Venice, everyone has surrendered to a work that wins all the awards. The season is starting strong and, presumably, will end with a new Goya on its shelf.





In the Best Latin American Film category, Maite Alberdi won with her film, produced by Netflix, The place of the other; while Marisol, call me Pepa won the award for Best Documentary; The great workBest Short Film and House in Flames -another of this year’s unexpected successes at the box office-, that of the public.

‘El 47’, the film that tells the story of Torre Baró, the Barcelona neighborhood that still feels abandoned



Forqué has also recognized the best television series for years, and there was no doubt here, Want It is confirmed as the best positioned series facing the Feroz. The four-episode fiction created by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa for Movistar+ took home the three awards that were given. Best series, Best actress for Nagore Aramburu and Best actor for Pedro Casablanc. Both defeated strong rivals like Carmen Machi, for Sky blueor Iria del Río, by The new years, and Oriol Pla, for I, addictin the men’s category. A plenary session for a story that has been touched by its absolutely valid theme, that of consent thanks to a story about a woman who denounces her husband for rape after decades of marriage. xx