‘El 47’ makes history with 18 nominations for the Gaudí Awards and surpasses ‘Casa en Flames’, which received 14

News in the dispute between House in flames and The 47 for winning the highest distinctions in Catalan cinema. The reading of the nominations for the seventeenth edition of the Gaudí Awards has given a slight advantage to the film directed by Marcel Barrena over that of Dani de la Orden.

So, The 47 is done with 18 nominations against House in flameswhich nevertheless arrives at 14. Although the surprise is that Dust will bethe film by Carlos Marques-Marcet, has also placed on the podium on equal terms with 14 other nominations. They follow them Second prizeby Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodriguez, with 9, and Hail Maryby Mar Coll, with 7. The 18 nominations make El 47 the most nominated film in the history of these awards.

As for Best Film, the nominees are The 47, House in flames, Hail Mary and mammal. Competing for Best Female Actress is Emma Vilarasau (House in flames), Angela Molina (Dust will be), Patricia López Arnaiz (The sparkles) and Maria Rodríguez Soto (mammal). In the Best Male Actor section, Eduard Fernandez (The 47), Alberto San Juan (House in flames), Enric Auquer (mammal) and Alfredo Castro (Dust will be).

As for Best Film in a Non-Catalan Language, the chosen ones are Second prize, The sparkles, Dust will be and The little loves. In Best Direction, all the nominees this year are men: Marcel Barrena, Dani de la Orden, Carlos Marques-Marcet and Isaki Lacuesta and Pol Rodríguez. In the Best New Director, Celia Giraldo has been nominated for a common place; Clara Serrano Llorens and Gerard Simó Gimeno for L’edat imminent; Miguel Faus by Quiet and Mònica Cambra Domínguez and Ariadna Fortuny Cardona for A radiant sun.

For Best Supporting Actress, the nominations went to Adriana Ozores for The little loves; Betsy Túrnaz by The 47; Clara Segura by The 47 and Maria Rodríguez Soto for House in flames. Regarding Best Supporting Actor, Antonio de la Torre has been nominated for The sparkles; Carlos Cuevas for The 47; David Verdaguer for The 47; Enric Auquer by House in flames and Oriol Pla per Hail Mary. Finally, the nominations for Best Breakthrough Performance go to Aimar Vega for The little loves; Laura Weissmahr by Hail Mary; Mireia Vilapuig by Scanyapobres and Zoe Bonafonte for The 47.

David Verdaguer and Bruna Cusí, presenters

The actors David Verdaguer and Bruna Cusí, winner and finalist respectively of the Gaudí award for best leading performance in the last edition of the Catalan Cinema Academy Awards, have made public this morning from the Auditori La Pedrera the nominations in the twenty-four categories that This year the votes of the academics are disputed.





This is the seventeenth edition of the best films made during 2024 and that have Catalan production. 75 productions participate in it, including feature films, documentaries, television films, European films and short films. The nominated professionals and films will go to the second round of voting, which will be open from December 5, 2024 to January 10, 2025. The winners will be announced at the XVI Gaudí Awards Gala, on Saturday January 18, 2025 at the Auditori Fòrum CC.

Paco Poch, Honorary Gaudi

The producer and distributor Paco Poch (Igualada, 1951) will collect the Gaudí de Honor-Miquel Porter award on January 18, 2025, the highest cinematographic recognition in the country. Key figure in Catalan and Spanish cinema in democracy, he has produced works such as Pepi, Luci, Bom and other girls of the bunch, by Pedro AlmodóvarBehind the glassby Agustí Villaronga, The ladyby Jordi Cadena or more recently between two waters by Isaki Lacuesta.

Paco Poch will be the first producer to receive the highest recognition of the profession, which had so far distinguished the careers of seven filmmakers: Jaime Camino (2009), Josep Maria Forn (2010), Jordi Dauder (2011), Pere Portabella (2012) , Ventura Pons (2015), Francesc Betriu (2020) and Rosa Vergés (2024). Actors and actresses such as Montserrat Carulla (2013), Julieta Serrano (2014), Rosa Maria Sardà (2016), Josep Maria Pou (2017), Mercedes Sampietro (2018), Joan Pera (2019) and Carme Elías ( 2021), the director of photography Tomàs Pladevall (2022) and the film chronicler Jaume Figueras (2023).