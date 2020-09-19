The series of TV Queen Ekta Kapoor is making a lot of noise on the OTT platform. On the other hand, Ekta’s popular series ‘Gandi Baat’ is a big hit among the fans. There have been 4 seasons of this series, which the audience has given good response. At the same time, Ekta Kapoor is bringing the fifth season of ‘Gandi Baat’ very soon.

After 4 consecutive seasons of ‘Gandi Baat’, now viewers will not have to wait much for its fifth season because recently Ekta Kapoor has announced the release date of the new season. Yes, Ekta Kapoor’s OTT platform i.e. ALT Balaji’s famous web series ‘Gandi Baat’ is going to be released next month i.e. October 8. Apart from the release date of the series, its new poster has also been shared on social media, with the caption – ‘It is going to be difficult to control because this time the matter is going to be hot.’

Let us tell you that this series of Ekta Kapoor has been in the headlines since its first season. At the same time, there was a lot of controversy about season 4 of ‘Gandi Baat’. In fact, in the fourth season, there was a lot of opposition from the army people on a scene regarding the uniform of the Indian Army. Also, he was trolled on social media for this series of unity. After public opposition, Ekta Kapoor had to remove that scene from her series and had to apologize to the people.