On Tuesday, Mumbai home of producer Ekta Kapoor was vandalized amid investigations into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is being told that a crowd of 40 to 50 people demonstrated outside Ekta’s bungalow in Juhu.

According to the information, the crowd threw stones at Ekta’s house and broke some of their windows here. The performance follows a scene in their web series ‘Virgin Bhaskar 2’ in which a hostel is run over by a wrong racket and is named after Ahilabai Holkar of the Maratha Empire.

Objection to descendants of Ahilabai Holkar

According to reports, the descendants of Ahilyabai Holkar objected to this and wrote a letter to the production house. Bhushan Singh Raje Holkar demanded that the scene be deleted from the series and apologized.

Ekta apologized

After this, Ekta also apologized on social media. He wrote, ‘It has come to my notice that there is a scene in Virgin Bhaskar 2 where a hostel is named Ahilyabai and it has hurt some people of the society. That scene was not meant to offend anyone. Only the first name is used, not the surname. Nevertheless, the scene has been removed by the show’s creative directors. I apologize on behalf of the team.