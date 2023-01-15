The Swedish rider finished the 2023 Dakar in 14th place in the general classification after a brilliant start in the prologue on 31 December. Here is his balance of the race

Maria Guidotti – Riad (Saudi Arabia)

In the end, not even a stage victory arrived, but Mattias Ekstrom can console himself as the only Audi to arrive in Damman, albeit 14th in the general Dakar 2023. A heavy balance on the German army which, in its second year with the innovative electric prototype range extender aimed for victory. However, the Swede's feat was not in vain, indeed the manufacturer comes out with various confirmations on the goodness of the propulsion system as well as the good stage placements (two second and two third places) obtained by the pilot in the second week of the race. Kilometers and experience in the boundless desert of the Dakar which will prove useful for the development of the car in view of 2023/2024.

This Dakar didn’t go according to expectations, what balance can you make?

“Actually it started well with the best time in the prologue. Then the problems started. In the first stage I was opening the track when we lost a way point. In the third we stopped to help Carlos. We then had some punctures and some problems Finally, the suspension broke in stage 7. The second week went better, even if in terms of the general classification we were out of the fight for the podium, which was our goal together with the fight for the win”.

A lot of work and then a stone hidden under the sand affects the whole race.

"These are accidents that happen when you ride in the dust. Normally it's what you try to avoid but it's a compromise with the need to push to catch the rider in front and pass him. That day I was twenty seconds late. The dust was very thick, I did not see the stone and took it".

The gesture of Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz was very striking. In the spirit of the Dakar, and especially the team spirit they stopped to help you.

“Yes, that’s normal. We did the same in the third stage. We stopped to help Carlos remove a stuck bolt and later he helped us. I think it’s a matter of common sense in a team like ours.”

Despite punctures and a few too many accidents, the RS Q e-tron E2 still proved to be competitive. What is your impression?

"In general we were competitive. However, we have to say that our rivals were also very fast. Taking stock, certainly the goal was not to make mistakes in order to express our full potential. Obviously it was destiny that it happened this way. Stephane and Carlos are very experienced but it wasn't enough. In the end I was the only one in the race and I tried to bring the car to the finish line in the best possible way. I'm disappointed, but we learned a lot."

Looking to the future, do you think that an electric prototype with a range extender could also inspire other manufacturers?

“Audi amazed with an absolutely innovative concept. Perhaps other manufacturers will follow, but we were the first and therefore also the bravest. The positive thing about this Dakar is the confirmation that this technology works. The problems we had, in fact, did not they were related to the type of engine. There were technical problems and mechanical failures but none related to the technology. We should be very proud of that.”

Audi was a pioneer, do you think this is the future of the Dakar?

“I’m not sure. I think everyone should challenge themselves by innovating. This is a possibility. I think other projects will come as well. I find it good that the new T1 category allows you to experiment with different types of technology”.