EKSA is a startup born 9 years ago, which has built a solid reputation over time as gaming hardware manufacturerespecially as regards the headphones, on average among the cheapest on the market.

EKSA has always wanted to emphasize how cheapness does not necessarily have to be equivalent to poor quality and the headphones we’re going to talk about today, codenamed Fenrirare yet another confirmation of how we can do well without forcing users to spend hundreds of euros.

After all, today, any player, even those less accustomed to voice chat and online gaming, finds himself buying headphones to increase the immersion of the game and take advantage of the new surround technologies that are spreading in our favorite hardware.

Packaging and content

The E7000 Fenrir they are delivered in a simple cardboard box with an essential, but complete, content beyond the headphones (packed so that they arrive without damage), one pin with double exit and a manual multilingual among which we also find theItalian.

A nice Easter Eggwhich more mature players will surely recognize, is the infamous Konami Code present on the cardboard parallelepiped that holds the cable inside the package. It is the most famous and widespread code in the world, which became famous as it was applied to hell Contra increased the player’s lives from 3 to 30thus giving him some chance to finish a title compared to which even Soulslike pales.

All in all, not a casual tribute to that underlines how the E7000 Fenrir are dedicated to an audience that pays attention to substance without too many frills.

The E7000 Fenrir headphones

Of course the highlight are the headphones, which are presented online as meant for Xbox and of which it actually recalls the iconic colors neroverdi, usable of course with any device that is console or not.

The Fenrirdespite being massive, they are also just as light, a sign that the engineering of the materials has worked properly.

On the sides we find a tribute to creature of Norse mythology which gives the name to this headset: in fact in correspondence of the ear cups, with a green that stands out against the black of the headphones, it is possible to admire the silhouette of a wolf, Fenrir precisely.

A little touch of class is given by the fact that, by connecting the headphones to a USB port, the wolf’s eyes light up thanks to an integrated LED light; for obvious reasons this gem does not work when we connect the headphones through the good old man 3.5mm audio jack.

Beyond this little purely aesthetic gem, the Fenrir are noted for numerous interesting solutions which, in addition to not being taken for granted, have satisfied me a lot.

First of all the choice made for the cable, integrated, which allows you to easily overcome the distrust that we may have in front of wired headphones; first of all both the audio jack and the USB port are present at the same timewhich avoids us having to store and pull out any adapters when needed, moreover the chosen material is sturdy and allows for a long life of the hardware.

Among the intelligent implementations of the headphones, the controls and their placement are rightly inserted: since this is not a particularly complex hardware we don’t need who knows which buttons, there are only one wheel to adjust the volume And a key to turn the microphone on or off.

Normally, other manufacturers place these controls along the cable, creating a hindrance and increasing the fragility of the components themselves. EKSA instead he chose to place them in the lower part of the headphones in a comfortable position to reach without wasting precious time in the game.

Also very comfortable microphoneequipped with a folding arm according to our needs which can also be stored in the rest position avoiding any discomfort for those who do not use it.

Also with regard to the main element, i pavilionsheadphones Fenrir they come out promoted: covered with a soft eco-leather padding they are 50 mm wide and suitable for all types of ears which is incorporated without any discomfort or pain. There soft foam which constitutes the padding (also of the headrest) ensures the possibility of prolonged use without causing problems for the user.

As specified on the packaging, the Fenrir are suitable for use on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X S, Nintendo Switch and PC, but of course they can be used with any compatible device; their sound, the result of a frequency capable of oscillating between 20 Hz and 20 kHz it is always crisp and clean.

During the test, with Xbox Series SI was able to try them in combination with the system Dolby Atmos And the rendering was satisfactory with precise and immersive 3D audioas happens with more famous products.

Even on the bass the work is very good, playing a Far Cry 6 I could hear the explosions in the distance just as it would happen in a reality that, given the times, we would prefer to avoid. A more “normal” situation is instead found with voices or music that move away or approach in a manner consistent with the distances that separate us from them.

In short, the headphones do their job very well.

The quality of the product also emerges on somewhat simpler or dated hardware such as Switch And PlayStation 4 who benefit significantly from it; also on PlayStation 5 they can probably replace the original headphones that many complain about, but not having the console I can’t judge.

You can find the EKSA E700 Fenrir on the official site.