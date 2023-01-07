Istanbul lives between two continents, two seas and many other ways of seeing the world. The sixteen million inhabitants of the largest European city contemplate the Bosphorus Strait with similar pride, but from different and even conflicting ideologies. The thought of the secularists and Europeanists differs substantially from that of the most conservative and fervent Muslims, hostile to Brussels, although both can display a pure nationalism. Ekrem Imamoglu is the mayor of all, but his office hangs in the balance. He has been sentenced to two years and seven months in prison, a penalty that entails political disqualification, although he can appeal the sentence.

As in the rest of Turkey, the social differences have deepened in the last decade. The almighty president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not had a rival of his stature so far. But that can change. The ability to attract the masses of Imamoglu, of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), heralds the appearance of a prominent enemy. Now, it seems that the regime has created its own beast. The councilor of the intercontinental metropolis is running as the most possible candidate of the anti-government alliance, made up of half a dozen formations, in the appointment with the polls that will take place this coming year.

Never has an insult of such low depth caused so much resonance. In the last municipal elections, the head of state felt the loss of Istanbul and Ankara, the capital, as a devastating defeat, and alleged the existence of irregularities. The Electoral Commission ordered a repeat of the vote in the big city. The new call only served to endorse the victory of Ekrem Imamoglu, the CHP candidate. If on the first occasion he had only obtained an advantage of 13,000 votes, on the second his difference reached 750,000 ballots. A star was born.

Their success, despite cheap shots conceded, has ended a quarter century of ruling party control of the city



Dialogue, moderation and a certain populism seem to be the keys to its enormous appeal for a population fed up with tension, corruption and repression, camouflaged under the credit provided by an apparently democratic system. Rising inflation and unemployment have also affected the party in power. In the struggle, the government side spared no cheap blows. He branded him a terrorist, an ally of the United States, when Turkey belongs to NATO, and even tried to humiliate him in the worst way. He called him Greek.

The reinforced winner did not fall into the trap, but described the members of the Commission as “stupid” and, based on such an affront, the prosecution began. In the manner of a spiral, the defendant responded to the sentence requesting popular support and, a few days ago, he was supported by a concentration of thousands of supporters gathered around the City Hall. Interestingly, his case is not strictly original. Erdogan himself, predecessor in the leadership of Istanbul, was also stripped of his mandate for reciting an Islamist poem, a decision that led to his subsequent political rise.

defender of secularism



The profile of the convicted person was already attractive before this legal mishap. His personal baggage can attract all sensitivities opposed to the Islamist regime. The 52-year-old economist was born in the northeastern province of Trabzon and was vice-president of the Trabzonspor BK basketball team. Member of a conservative and religious family, his last name means son of the imam and he himself is a practicing Muslim, but, in the old Kemalist way, he defends a secular politics. His father is among the founders of the Motherland Party, an ultra-nationalist project that led the country before the emergence of supposedly moderate Islamism.

Inexperience works against you. Imamoglu has hardly banded on the national scene. His positioning in the sphere of social democracy took place during his university stage. He joined the party in 2008 and has stuck to local politics ever since, showing great political muscle. With the support of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), and the Iyi, which is conservative and also non-denominational, he defeated Binali Yildirim, a former prime minister and a trusted man of the president, three years ago. His success ended a quarter century of control of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) over the city.

The future of the mayor is unknown, although it will inevitably have an impact on the Turkish public scene. On other occasions in which councilors have been removed by action of justice, the executive has rushed to establish administrators, but, on this occasion, we are talking about the largest city in the country and this maneuver could cause a large-scale outbreak.

His elevation also causes significant tensions in the opposition ruling elite. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, president of the CHP social democrat formation, becomes the scapegoat as the suitability of his candidacy in the next presidential elections is questioned.

But there is more, there is even a Machiavellian turn in the strategy against Imamoglu. And it is that the progression of Imamoglu has another affected. Mansur Yavas, mayor of Ankara, is the other major victim. In 2021, he won the award for the best councilor on the planet for a strategy that combined social and environmental measures with ambitious initiatives such as the launch of the largest trade fair in the world. His bet, once safe, now appears in doubt for the benefit of Erdogan and the AKP. Although the president should fear the Istanbul martyr. There is a conviction in Turkey that whoever dominates the metropolis will dominate the country between two continents.