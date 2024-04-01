The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, achieved his reelection as head of Turkey's largest city, which he arrived in 2019. At 52 years old, who could not compete in the 2023 presidential elections due to a judicial conviction, appears as the main political opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoga for the upcoming elections.

“This afternoon democracy will spread (…) through the squares, streets, universities, cafes and restaurants of Istanbul.” These were the words spoken by Ekrem Imamoglu on Sunday, March 31, before tens of thousands of followers following his re-election as mayor of Istanbul.

By retaining Turkey's economic capital and largest city (won in 2019 against Binali Yildirim, a supporter of Recep Tayyip Erdogan), the 52-year-old councilor is more than ever the “boss” of the Turkish opposition after the historic setback inflicted to the presidential side during these municipal elections.

On Sunday, Ekrem Imamoglu did not even wait for the official results to be announced to announce his victory. “We are in first position with an advantage of more than a million votes (…) We have won the elections,” he declared to the press, specifying that these results referred to the counting in 96% of the ballot boxes.

Starting today, Istanbul embarks on a new journey toward unity, leaving behind years of division. Political rhetoric that once divided us will be replaced by respect and affection. Our commitment to democracy, deeply held in our hearts, is now fully expressed. From Saraçhane… pic.twitter.com/5I5i4rATQL — Ekrem İmamoğlu (International) (@imamoglu_int) April 1, 2024



This clear progress alone represents the progress made by the political opponent in just a few years. During the 2019 elections, he won with only 14,000 early votes, a straw that breaks the camel's back when Istanbul is known to have more than 11 million registered voters.

But this brief victory was an almost unknown feat: the elected representative of the social democratic Republican People's Party (CHP) ended 25 years of domination by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the AKP, the ruling party, in the country's largest city.

Unlike Sunday, Ekrem Imamoglu benefited from an alliance of opposition parties, without this apparently hindering his success.

In the crosshairs of Turkish power and justice

The path of the mayor of Istanbul is also littered with obstacles for those in power. By canceling the first municipal elections in March 2019, Recep Tayyip Erdogan paradoxically gave a comfortable victory to Ekrem Imamoglu during a second vote three months later: the opponent finished 800,000 votes ahead of AKP candidate Binali Yildirim.

After this second election, Ekrem Imamoglu described the members of the High Electoral Committee who had invalidated the first vote as “idiots”, which led to his being prosecuted.

At the end of 2022 he was sentenced to two years, seven months and fifteen days in prison for “insults”.

Istanbul mayor and candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoglu removes his tie before speaking in front of his supporters celebrating in front of the main building of the municipality following municipal elections across Turkey in Istanbul on 31 March 2024. AFP – OZAN KOSE

Although he appealed this sentence and denounced a “political matter,” this conviction had ruled out the man who was expected to be the Turkish president's main rival in the 2023 presidential elections. Today he continues to emerge as a threat at the official political level.

Another issue could also thwart the presidential ambitions of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's opponent. Since June 2023, Ekrem Imamoglu has been prosecuted by Turkish Justice for suspicion of manipulation of a tender published at the end of 2015 when he was mayor of Beylikdüzü, a district of Istanbul. The elected official denies these accusations, but faces up to seven years in prison and a sentence of ineligibility if he is convicted.

“It can please all sectors of the opposition electorate”

Despite these court cases, the mayor of Istanbul regularly ranks among Turks' favorite political figures. And taking advantage of his charisma and his good relationship with the media, Ekrem Imamoglu does not stop posing as a direct rival of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the last election campaign, he once again increased his voice against the head of state, who personally participated in the battle to recover the city of Istanbul, of which he was mayor between 1994 and 1998. Ekrem Imamoglu also attacked the Turkish president Murat Kurum, who was the candidate designated by the AKP, a loyalist who acts as a “straw man” for these elections.

And although he is Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent, Ekrem Imamoglu has several points in common with the Turkish president. Both come from a traditional and nationalist background, both are passionate about football (Ekrem Imamoglu even served on the board of directors of the professional club Trabzonspor in 2002-2003) and followed Quranic courses, as noted by Le Monde in April 2023.

But on this last point, the opponent wants to differentiate himself from the Turkish president, declaring that “he received both a good education and a religious education. (…) However, I am a person who lives faith for its own sake, and I do not use it as a political tool.”

Despite some internal criticism, including from the pro-Kurdish DEM party (formerly HDP), which supported him in 2019 and which criticized him for his silence when dozens of his elected officials were dismissed and imprisoned, Ekrem Imamoglu appears to be the essential figure of the Turkish opposition capable of competing with Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It can attract all sectors of the opposition electorate, whether they are Turks, Kurds, Sunnis, Alevis, young or old,” Berk Esen, a political scientist at Istanbul's Sabanci University, told the AFP agency, noting that the mayor of Istanbul “enjoys a fairly high level of support in different regions of the country.”

Ekrem Imamoglu presents a suitable profile for a candidacy for the 2028 presidential elections. But the main interested party refuses to make plans for the moment, as he recently declared to the Turkish opposition media 'Medyascope': “There are still four years until 2028. It would be inappropriate for me to talk about this today.”

With AFP

This article was adapted from its French original.