Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Nasr included the Swedish striker, of Nigerian origin, Shalom Ekong, in the category of resident players for the “Under-21” team, in the last hours before the winter transfer window closed, to be among the options of the Dutchman Schroeder, the first team coach.

The “Al-Ameed” management decided to sign a young striker, 20 years old, who transferred from the Italian Empoli, in light of the injury of the main striker, Manolo Gabbiadini, who will be absent for a month. Shalom Ekong participated with the “Al-Ameed” in the 2-2 “friendly” Khorfakkan match, during the period The previous suspension of the “ADNOC Professional League”, coinciding with the recent Asian Cup finals.