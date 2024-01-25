Dhe number of victims of abuse in the Protestant church and diakonia is much higher than previously assumed. According to a study presented on Thursday, 9,355 children and young people have been sexually abused in Germany since 1946. The number of accused is then 3,497. Around a third of them are parishioners, i.e. pastors or vicars. So far, the Protestant Church has estimated that there were around 900 victims of abuse.

The study was carried out by the interdisciplinary research network “ForuM – Research on dealing with sexualized violence and other forms of abuse in the Evangelical Church and Diakonie in Germany”. The Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) is funding the study with 3.6 million euros.

The research network is coordinated by Professor Martin Wazlawik from Hannover University of Applied Sciences, who specializes in child and youth welfare.

The study consists of five thematic sub-projects and one meta-study. The aim of the study is to lay an empirical basis for dealing with sexual violence in the 20 Protestant regional churches, the EKD and the Diakonie.

In addition to the number of cases, structural causes of abuse and how to deal with those affected were also researched. Some of those affected were also involved as co-researchers themselves or were interviewed about their experiences.

