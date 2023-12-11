More than a decade later, the little-known journalist, mother of three, from a small town in western Russia, remembers this photo as a joke about her civic activism, but she says it also carried “a message about the future.”

Dontsova hopes that the future will witness her success in running in a runoff against Putin in the next presidential elections scheduled for March 2024, despite her lack of political experience, and analysts’ assessments that the Kremlin leader’s strong grip on politics will guarantee him another term.

In her interview with the Associated Press in Moscow, Dontsova, a 40-year-old independent candidate, said that her message to establish peace with Ukraine, release imprisoned government critics, and make Russia “a humanitarian state that takes into account the concerns of its citizens may give them hope.” According to her expression.

The candidate also opposes the military operation launched by the Kremlin in Ukraine, the centralization of power that has been ongoing for decades, and the way of dealing with the opposition.

Dontsova spoke with many activists and representatives about the upcoming elections, and said: “At some point, the idea arose that it would be interesting for a woman to run against Putin, because that would be something different. Toughness versus kindness.”

As a journalist-turned-activist and local lawmaker with a law degree, Dontsova carefully weighs her words to avoid running afoul of Russian laws about the 21-month-old war in Ukraine.

However, Dontsova stressed her desire to end the fighting in Ukraine quickly, and for Moscow and Kiev to sit at the negotiating table, and said: “We want peace.”

Dontsova declined to talk about what a potential peace agreement might look like, but pointed to the Ukrainian authorities' repeated rejection of negotiations while Putin was in power.

“It follows that they are willing to negotiate with someone else,” she said.

She stated that, if elected, her first presidential decree would stipulate the release of “political prisoners” in Russia, without mentioning names.

Dontsova began her career in Rzhev, a historic city with a population of about 60,000 people located 230 kilometers west of Moscow.

She said that her work at a local television station instilled in her a passion for dealing with people's concerns, and gradually pushed her toward civic participation.

“I thought, 'I can't just observe what's happening, I need to get involved myself,'” she said.