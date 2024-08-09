Actress Ekaterina Varnava showed off her figure in a revealing black bodysuit

Russian actress and TV presenter Ekaterina Varnava showed off her figure in a revealing outfit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 39-year-old celebrity shared a series of photos in which she poses next to a luxurious red car. Thus, the former participant of the comedy show Comedy Woman appeared before the camera in a black tight bodysuit, decorated with high cutouts in the hip area.

She also tried on a straw hat with a black ribbon, while gathering her hair into a bun. As for jewelry, the TV star chose a necklace with pendants and long earrings, and also applied red lipstick.

Earlier, Ekaterina Varnava was photographed in a revealing outfit amid suspicions that she was taking the diabetes drug Ozempic, which the stars began to use for weight loss.