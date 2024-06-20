39-year-old actress Ekaterina Varnava shared a photo in lingerie

Russian actress and TV presenter Ekaterina Varnava shared a candid photo. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

In the posted photo, the 39-year-old star of the comedy show Comedy Woman appeared in a set of flesh-colored underwear, consisting of a bra, high-waisted panties and a corset. Barnabas posed on the balcony, turning her back to the camera.

Makeup artists gave her eye makeup in the style of smoky eyes and applied pink lipstick to her lips. The stylists, in turn, let her hair down and styled it in a casual updo.

