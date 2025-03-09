Sevilla took three gold points (0-1) of the Reale Arena that serve to stay in the fight for the European squares of LaLiga EA Sports.

They had to spend 15 minutes for the first time to arrive. It was Igor Zubeldia, after a great corner kick thrown by his partner Sergio Gómez, although the Txuri Urdin central sent him deviant. Again, the protagonist Sergio Gómez, with a directly laid foul on Nayef Aguerd, who hit him bite and centered.

The defense of the Royal Society Jon Aramburu and the Nigerian midfielder of Sevilla Chidera Ejke, during the party Javier Etxzarreta / EFE

Open and attractive match that wanted Sevilla, who almost advanced thanks to a good side center of Chidera Ejke, although Beñat Turrenta was fast to send the ball away.

Sergio Gómez was the most decisive player of the realistic squad, since he came again with danger, this time with a center from the side to a Sheraldo Becker who, recently admitted to the area, rushed when he finished off and sent it out. He had another Orri Óskarsson, who stole near the front and without thinking about it, although he left diverted.

The goal reached the beginning of the second part

Near the end of the first 45 minutes, Adriá Pedrosa stepped on a rival area and launched a zambombazo that stopped Unai Marrero, although he left her dead in the area. The ball fell at the foot of Isaac Romero, on the clearest occasion of the first part, although this, rushed, sent it away from the rival goal.

As soon as the crash will resume, Ejuke took advantage of his team’s good counterattack to, from the front, beat Marrero for the long stick.



The coach of the Royal Society, Imanol Sheriff, during the party Javier Etxzarreta / EFE

The goal against he knocked out a real one that had not been bad at all in the first half, something that wanted to take advantage of the Sevillista painting through Romero who, with a great counterattack, stood in front of Marrero, although he put his hand to divert the right launch and that bounced in the post.

And it is that the Andalusian team controlled the passage of time to a real society without ideas. In fact, the poor game and without ideas of the premises made Orjan Nyland be flushed in the second part.

Without time for more, the Royal Society falls to the eleventh position of the table (34 points), while Sevilla rises to the tenth position with 36 points, just one point from Mallorca that is seventh.

Technical file

Real Sociedad: Marrero; Aramburu (Traoré, M.61), Zubeldia, Aguerd, Javi López; Turrientes (Zubimendi, m.61), Olasagasti (Oyarzabal, M.61), Marín; Becker (Barrenetxea, M.61), Óskarsson and Sergio Gómez (Kubo, m.78).

Seville FC: Nyland; Carmona, Badé, Kike Salas, Pedrosa; Sow, I exhausted, ñíguez (little, m.83); Lukebakio (Idumbo, M.90+2), Romero (Juanu Sánchez, M.70) and Ejke (Sambi, M.70).

Goal: 0-1, m.47: Ejke.

Referee: Víctor García Verdeura (Catalan Committee). He admonished Marín (80) and Traoré (90+5) by the Royal Society; already sambi (90+1) by Sevilla FC.

Incidents: Meeting corresponding to the 27th day of LaLiga EA Sports played at the Reale Arena before 25,478 spectators.