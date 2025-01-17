The technician of the Sevilla FCThis Friday, Xavi García Pimienta, facilitated the call-up of 23 footballers for the duel in Montilivi against the Girona FCwhich will open the second round in LaLiga EA Sports for the white and red. The Catalan coach recovers Chidera Ejuke after his injury. The Nigerian returns to a list after last October he had to ask for a change after suffering a puncture in his left hamstring in the clash against Barcelona.

The defender is also part of the list normally Kike Salas after being involved in alleged betting rigging, a fact for which he had to give a statement to the Police last Tuesday.

For its part, Gonzalo Montiel is low as he is in Argentina resolving his future. Besides, Nianzou, Barco and Iheanacho continue outsidewho is completing his recovery after completing the last training sessions of the week. The Argentine is still waiting for Brighton to close a new destination for him and the Nigerian striker continues to be moved around the market.

Thus, the complete list for Girona it is made up of: Álvaro Fernández, Nyland, Matías, Carmona, Juanlu, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas, Pedrosa, Gudelj, Sow, Pedro Ortiz, Agoumé, Saúl, Sambi, Suso, Peque, Lukebakio, Vargas, Ejuke, Idumbo, Isaac and García Pascual.