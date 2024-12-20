

12/20/2024



Updated at 9:12 p.m.





Chidera Ejuke continues with his recovery processafter the option that the player himself took of not undergoing surgery and having a conservative treatment to play with Sevilla again. Those deadlines were significantly shorter and his own coach acknowledges that he expects it in approximately a month. «We will see how our squad turns out. In mid-January we hope that Ejuke can be with usso that at the end of that month or beginning of February I can participate normally with the team.” After the serious muscle injury that the Nigerian suffered in Montjuïc against Barcelona, ​​the fact that his return to the team is fairly close is a joy for the locker room and García Pimienta himself, who has been demanding a winger all season.

Even if Ejuke was already with the group, the coach would still ask for this position because of the departures from Ocampos (September) and now from Jesús Navas. In any case, Pimienta awaits the African with open arms, since he was a vitally important player at the start of the League, once the competition took hold, with high-level matches. Besides, He is a man loved in the locker room for his outgoing personality. and always affable, although at the moment he only communicates with a small group that speaks French or English.

That smile has gotten bigger today since he has abandoned the gym and the eternal continuous races to start playing the ball on the grass of the Sports City. One more step in the recovery of Ejuke, who quickly made the leap to Sevilla’s star signing this season and when he returns to the team he may have more competition for the position, something that his coach wants to encourage and that he also needs on the left wing. . He has tried everything to cover his absence. He needs fast players, one on one and who step into the area. Idumbo waits for his chance; Rubén Vargas, if he ends up signing, will raise his hand to play; Ejuke is taking steps to play again and be a differential with Sevilla.