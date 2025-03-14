The image that always shows Chidera Ejke It is of happiness. As if everything was well at all hours of the day. Even when his team, at some point in the game he spends him badly, his face never suggests anger. Maybe a little frustration, … until he quickly forgets and teaching that contagious joy that lets flow through his own football. And that has happened one of those hard moments that make the players assume the risk of their profession. The breakage in the hamstrings suffered in the month of October stopped a progression that seemed unstoppable, with many experts talking about the signing of LaLiga Until that date. His tremendous lower train said enough in one of those starts that had placed him in the first place of the most dribbers of the championship, above stars like Lamine Yamal, Mbappé or Vinicius. He was the fashion player. That serious injury led him to make a decision. Or operating room, or hard conservative treatment, having to work even more so that the recovery was complete. Sevilla respected that risky decision. Today he congratulates himself for it.

It has spent more than a month since he returned to the playing land in Girona. Everything has done very little by little, as the planned plan between doctors and the coaching staff sent. I needed minutes. Grab the ball, even if it costs to compete without that ease that has always allowed his legs. Any end of one against one has a hard time convincing that he cannot, that he needs to delay the ball and start the play because his physique did not allow him to overflow with the ease of yesteryear. I needed time. And work outside the playing land. In the Sports City he has been working since doctors let him walk without help. Long sessions with fisios and rehabadors until the sensations of yesteryear are recovering. As professionals say, medical discharge is first received and then sports should be reached.

What people who have been near the Nigerian footballer have been in all this time, 90 days since it was injured until you returned to a pitch In official competition, and 140 Since the first time was the headline and scored the Gol de la Victoria (Last Sunday against Real Sociedad). More than four months to feel full footballer. Looking tireless against one before a hard and fast defender as Aramburuand with the success for goal. Like that goal in the final section of the match against the Valladolid In the first round that gave the second victory of the Nervión championship. It has rained a lot since that. His return has not been triumphant, but step by step. Looking for and finding the sensations of the past. Pepper, finally, already trust that Chidera Ejke I can give you the performance of the beginning of the season.

Competition and clause

And that had to hit the occasional pull of ears. For example, in the aforementioned meeting against the colista of LaLiga, Ejke was a substitute. The coach had insisted that he could not continue with that football of eternal dribbling without verticality. That he needed to be like a ray towards the goal and stop dizzy to his score. That going out, towards his less good leg, caused shares with goal value (as in San Mamés) without always looking for your shot with your right. It is not easy to change the way of playing a professional, even more so when it reaches a new place and tries to show the best of its repertoire. Pepper got the African to understand that it was an individual improvement while collective.

In this time after the injury, since it has been adding weekly more minutes, EJUKE has proven that it was not essentialsince the irruption of Rubén Vargas The doors of ownership closed in part. The Swiss was requested by the coach without rest, more from the injury of the EJUKE himself and the doubts that raised his recovery. Now it fly again and Sevilla congratulates having signed free to a footballer at age sufficient to continue growing and with a clause That invites not to touch it, but that can make it appetizing for the market. As in the cases of Lukebakio or Vargas, EJUKE is 40 million per formula to leave Sevilla without speaking directly to the club. He signed a three -year contract and in Nervión everyone is delighted with his smile and good disposition. Of those signings that are standing because they arrive with the mood of succeeding. And, almost always, they get it.