Three months in football become eternal. Tell them Chidera Ejkewhich left almost unable to walk from Montjuic when he was being one of the most important players, along with Lukebakioof the Seville and has now returned with the challenge of returning to ownership. The arrival of Rubén Vargas has taken the prominence to the Nigerian on the left -handed side and the level offered since he returned not yet to the one he was reaching before injuring himself. However, against Valladolid he gave him the Assistance to Lukebakio In the fourth and definitive goal. An action that involves a motivation for the footballer, who is costing to shine again, but is putting all his efforts.

García Pimienta He knows that he must be patient with the extreme and thus has recorded publicly: «Perhaps he is not showing his best version, but is part of that process. He had a serious injury, he was at his best and you have to be patient because he is training phenomenally. It is not the same to train than to compete and I am convinced that it will end up taking its best version ».

The truth is that the Sevilla technician right now is very clear who his headline end. Vargas came as the first reinforcement in the winter market and its performance has been practically immediate. Both offensive and defensively, the Swiss has played six games, has put a goal and given an assistance. His incorporation has fit perfectly into the team and has stopped missing the African player.

However, this should not be any problem, since Vargas and Ejke They are very different profiles, which enrich the possibilities of pepper for the approach of the parties. The Nigerian stood out for his electricity and dribbling, became one of LaLiga’s greatest dribbler in the first section of the competition and, with the passing of the days, was perfecting its completion. In 14 games he has scored a goal and gave an assistance, just like his partner.









Total recovery

Pepper plans go through Dosing the Nigerian to grease the machine. The conservative route was chosen to treat the high -grade injury that suffered in the hamstrings And, although it has the medical and sports discharge, reinstatement is being carried out with extreme prudence. His need for minutes is evident, but he has not yet started as a starter in this 2025. The coach is giving him short competition periods per game, with the idea of ​​recovering his best version if to force the machinery. From the club they are confident that the Nigerian will reach the level he showed at the start of the course and continue with the hope that he will become a very valuable asset for Sevilla.