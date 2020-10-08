Question: I get premature ejaculation and then there is no erection the second time. What medicine should I take? Had sex with girlfriends and this was the first time; Do I have HIV?

answer: Be patient Naturally after sex you will have to wait for some time for another erection. You have to investigate the cause of premature ejaculation. Age and medical history are able to help you and based on this, it can also be seen whether you need medication. Write questions with more information about yourself.

