He is not standing idly by Real Betis Basketball waiting for the injured to recover soon but, quite the contrary, active in the market, looking for a player who fits them in the sporting and economic parameters in which they operate after the powerful investment made in the summer to recruit an important number of basketball players with a brilliant record ACB with which to return the entity to the Endesa League. In tracking the center’s fishing grounds, one of the most complicated positions to always reinforce, the Verdiblanco club takes into consideration the player from Río Breogán EJ Onu2.11 meters inside, 25 years old and a Cotonou visa thanks to his dual American-Nigerian nationality.

Born in clevelandEjiofor Johnson Onu, EJ Onu, spent four years with the Shawnee State Bears, from 2017 to 2021, of the NCAA before beginning his professional career. Although he was not drafted, he has gone through the NBA summer leagues and also the G-League, a satellite competition. Then he tried himself in Canadian basketball (Niagara Rivers Lions) and finally made the leap to European football last season with Brose Bambergfrom Germany, with whom he averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 31% on three-pointers and 63% on free throws.

That season in German lands aroused the interest of Breogán to finish off his interior game, although with the Lugo team he has only played six games, the last two with Luis Casimiro on the bench, scoring four points at the Gran Canaria Arena and at the WiZink Center against Real Madrid. This past Saturday he did not play a single minute for Carpena against Unicaja. It seems that the signing of another Nigerian center, John Egbunuwith similar characteristics, could open the door to leaving Lugo for un and there would come in the variable of Betis Baloncesto, although logically it has also aroused the interest of other teams.

Due to its dimensions and enormous wingspan Thanks to his wide arms, Onu provides presence and intimidation in the interior game, but contrary to what one might think, he is also an agile center, who can run the field and even dare to throw outside. Of course, he has the ideal conditions to play above the rim and understand himself in the pick&roll with the perimeters.









The latter in particular would give a new dimension to the game of Betis Basketball if the paths of both could meet. Another option that the club has managed is the return of the already veteran Rasid Mahalbasic, who will play for Betis in ACB in the 2016-2017 season, then stand out greatly in the EWE Baskets Oldenburg and will also go through San Pablo Burgos in the LEB Oro. Its last station was the Halcones de Xalapa, in Mexico.

The concern of the green and white coach

The search for a new piece for the Verdiblanco interior game is more than justified in light of the setbacks suffered this campaign, with up to nine injured. DeBisschop’s contribution was very popular.but after his meniscus operation he will remain out for four to six weeks. A replacement is needed. In this sense, Gonzalo García de Vitoria, in the press conference after the victory over Naturavia Morón, commented on the situation in which the team finds itself. «We know that we are suffering. It is not an excuse, but it is a reality that you are seeing. It doesn’t give us. Today we won, but it will cost more and more and there will be a time when we don’t win. We have had nine injuries this year and the teams at the top are not having them.. It is complicated and that is why I value the players a lot, that we are moving forward in games. But I’m worried that we’re not getting better. We remain undefeated at home and doing well in the League, but we are not stupid and today (yesterday) we have suffered against a team with a big center and many physical players,” warned the Bilbao native, who was asked if he asked for a new center. to the Three Wise Men: «I have asked that they not be injured anymore. We are always in the market. With this, we do not reach. I have it very clear. We can say what we want, but with this we don’t get there,” he pointed out.