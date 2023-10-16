Eiza Gonzalez She is one of the most successful actresses today.Well, after leaving his career in Mexican television, he sought luck in Hollywood and has participated in major productions and series. However, beyond his professional life, in the area of ​​the heart he has been linked to different celebrities such as Jason Momoa. The most recent rumor is that she has a relationship with Mario Casas, and her mother reacted to it.

Although none of the actors have confirmed the romance, a few weeks ago a series of photographs came to light in Rome in which it was proven that they were together. And now the mother Eiza, Glenda Reyna, spoke about this supposed love.

Glenda Reyna, mother of Eiza González, spoke about Mario Casas

According to a video published on YouTube by the Edén Dorantes channel, the businesswoman assured that she would like Eiza to get married one day. Although she, for work reasons, she almost does not live with Eiza, so she cannot deny or confirm that she is dating the Spanish actor. “I don’t know what they are talking about, they know that I don’t see, I don’t hear, I don’t exist, I don’t do anything,” she declared.

Although the mother of Eiza Gonzalez He said he knew the work of Houses, pointed out that he does not know if he has any relationship with his daughter. What she did share is that the actress is about to finish filming a movie in Spain.

“I tell you from the heart, Eiza She is a happy girl, she, not today, always. “She is happy, she is making her life, she is achieving her dreams, she travels, she works, she works a lot because she works very hard and she is very hard-working, she is very talented, a great daughter,” he said. she.

He also took the opportunity to joke about the different romances that the media have claimed the Mexican has, who does not usually share anything about her private life: “She leans against a wall and they find her a boyfriend.” AND She assured that the day her daughter confirms that she is in a relationship, she is going to shout about it because nothing will make her happier than saying that Eiza is happy..

Eiza and Mario Casas give clues to their romance

It should be noted that rumors of a relationship between Eiza González and Mario Casas They started after a trip to Italy because, although they did not share images together, they both published photographs in the same place on the same day. Then photos of fans and curious onlookers appeared who captured them having fun.

More recently it was proven that they were together in Tenerife, an island in the Atlantic Ocean. Again, they didn’t post any snaps together, but they did Instagram pictures in the same location. Furthermore, according to Spanish media, they have been seen romantically strolling around the site.